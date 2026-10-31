Russia hits Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy says
Russian drones struck Ukraine's energy facilities in overnight attacks, knocking out electricity supplies to about 280,000 Ukrainian families in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
"These Russian strikes have created a difficult situation with electricity supplies across our regions," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app. "The world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. Everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine."