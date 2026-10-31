Russia hits Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 15:47 IST
Russia hits Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy says

​Russian ​drones struck ‌Ukraine's energy facilities ​in overnight attacks, knocking ‌out electricity supplies to about 280,000 Ukrainian families in the ‌Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

"These Russian strikes have created ⁠a ​difficult ⁠situation with electricity supplies across our ⁠regions," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram ​app. "The world sees that ⁠Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure ⁠every ​day. Everyone who does not want to ⁠see this Russian escalation spread ⁠further ⁠into Europe must help Ukraine."

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