Ladakh moving towards water sufficiency, agricultural boom: LG VK Saxena on ponds, check dams and canal revival

Highlighting extensive development and environmental conservation initiatives underway in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena outlined key measures taken to tackle water scarcity, revive dying water bodies, and unlock the region's agricultural potential. Speaking to ANI on Ladakh’s development and water management strategies, LG VK Saxena highlighted the sharp contrast between Ladakh’s natural resources and the ground reality faced by residents.

"Despite having abundant water resources, many villages and towns in Ladakh face severe water shortages. Around 300 trillion litres of glacier meltwater flows into rivers every year, but only 1.5% was being utilised until March. The UT administration has constructed ponds in around 60 villages, with 40 inaugurated by the Prime Minister. We have also diverted around 200 million litres of glacier water into the Igu Canal, which had remained dry for years and is now receiving water round the clock. We are also working to revive Tso Kar Lake," the Lieutenant Governor said. Elaborating on the revival of Tso Kar Lake and its socioeconomic impact on local pastoral communities, Saxena noted, "By September or October, it is my belief that the lake—what is called a 'dying lake'—because when I visited there, the local residents had complained to me that due to this lake drying up, the income of the villagers was affected. Most of the people there are Pashmina goat herders, and they had to travel 50 kilometres away. The area had completely dried up and turned salty. Now, there will be green grass, and animals will also get water; in fact, animals have already started coming there to drink water. That is also an effort where we are bringing water down from 18,000 feet to 15,000 feet to revive that lake. So, many such projects are underway."

Addressing the critical water deficit across rural belts, the Lieutenant Governor announced plans for expanding water storage infrastructure ahead of the upcoming sowing season. "Currently, based on my assessment, there are about 100 more villages facing severe water scarcity. Those 100 villages have also been identified. After discussions with the local Numberdars (village headmen), the locations have been identified. Very soon—I believe by the end of February—we will construct 100 ponds across these 100 villages. These will also be filled with glacier water. When our farmers need water the most for sowing in February and March, water will be readily available to them," he said.

Detailing the historical challenges faced by Ladakhi farmers due to seasonal mismatches in water supply, he added, "Until now, what used to happen in Ladakh was that they needed water in February and March, but they only received water in May and June. Because of this, farming could not be carried out properly there. But now, because water is available—all the 60 ponds that I built are currently full, and once 100 more ponds are ready—there will be no shortage of water." The Lieutenant Governor further highlighted the introduction of eco-friendly engineering solutions along major river systems to boost local irrigation.

"Similarly, we have started work on rock check dams as well. Recently, we constructed five rock check dams on the Indus (Sindhu) River. They are very cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Not much expenditure went into them; they were built using local stones. It was observed that a pondage of about 500 meters has been created behind them. Each rock check dam is storing about 25 to 30 million liters of water, which previously used to just flow away. Because of this, villagers can now lift water to their fields, which was not possible earlier. In some places, rock check dams have been constructed where villagers had dug canals that used to remain dry, but with the check dams, the water level has risen, making water available to them at all times," he stated. Shifting the focus to sustainable agriculture and ecological enhancement, LG Saxena underlined significant progress in local crop yield and afforestation.

"Ladakh has huge agricultural potential that was never fully explored. Last year, Sea buckthorn production was around 1,060 tonnes, but this year it has crossed 2,200 tonnes. By improving harvesting methods, organising an international conference with experts and fixing a minimum price of Rs 300 per kg, we have encouraged farmers and aim to increase production to 5,000 tonnes next year. We are also developing a green wall along the Igu Canal, where 50,000 trees have already been planted. The aim is to increase Ladakh's green cover," he added. (ANI)