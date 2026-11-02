Amit Shah attends centenary celebrations of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and Akhand Deep, highlights significance of Gayatri Mantra

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended the Birth Centenary Celebration of Param Vandaneya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the Centenary Celebration of Akhand Deep at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. On the occasion, he reflected on the hundred-year journey of devotion, sacrifice and dedication of the Gayatri Pariwar and shared his thoughts on the significance of the Gayatri Mantra. He said that while a flame is sufficient to light a lamp, keeping it burning continuously for a hundred years requires three essential qualities: penance, sacrifice and unwavering resolve.

Amit Shah said that the completion of 100 years of Akhand Jyoti is not merely an achievement of keeping a lamp continuously illuminated; rather, it is the outcome of the spiritual discipline and penance of millions of people. The number 100 is regarded as a symbol of completeness, and this year represents a year of fulfilment for India. In this context, the centenary of Akhand Jyoti and the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma hold special significance.

Beginning his address, Amit Shah said that everyone present was experiencing the divine radiance spreading from the sacred flame. He described the occasion as a day of faith, service and resolve. Paying his respects to Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, he said that Mataji undertook rigorous penance herself to illuminate the lives of others. Remembering the contributions of Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, he said that Gurudev's contribution to Indian culture was immense, and equally profound was his contribution in taking the Gayatri Mantra to every corner of the world.

Describing the Gayatri Mantra as a pathway to complete transformation, Amit Shah said that, in his experience, the mantra has the power to bring positive changes in an individual's life. He also expressed concern over the lack of awareness about the Gayatri Mantra among young people, recalling that on several occasions, when he asked youngsters about it, many were unfamiliar with its significance. Sharing an experience from his interaction with students of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), he recalled explaining the importance of the Gayatri Mantra to them.

He said that Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya had explained that the 24 syllables of the Gayatri Mantra are directly connected with 24 subtle centres associated with noble virtues within the human system. These centres are awakened and harmonised through the mantra. The development of these virtues leads to the growth of altruism, courage and intellect in an individual. Amit Shah emphasised that the Gayatri Mantra is not confined to religious rituals alone; it is also a powerful means of individual development and positive social transformation. He described the hundred-year journey of the Gayatri Pariwar as a remarkable symbol of sacrifice, penance and spiritual discipline.

The celebration was organised by the Gayatri Pariwar to commemorate the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, 100 years of Akhand Deep and the completion of 100 years of the spiritual journey of Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya. (ANI)