US midterm elections: Democrats flip Nevada governor’s mansion, hold historic win in Wisconsin as GOP secures Nebraska Senate seat

Key projection calls have determined major victories in high-stakes state and federal contests across the country. According to projections by ABC News, Democrat David Crowley will win the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. His historic victory makes him the state’s first Black governor.

In Nevada, The Associated Press projects that Democratic State Attorney General Aaron Ford will win the governor’s race, successfully flipping the executive seat for Democrats. Meanwhile, in federal legislative races, The Associated Press projects that Republican Senator Pete Ricketts will hold his US Senate seat in Nebraska. Ricketts defeated independent challenger Dan Osborn, who has formally conceded the race.

This comes amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats have registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making advances in key congressional contests.

According to CNN, Democrat Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor of Texas, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance in the state's gubernatorial office.CBS News also projected Hinojosa's victory, reporting that Abbott had called to concede after losing his re-election bid. With 67 per cent of the votes counted, Hinojosa secured 3,994,529 votes, accounting for 57.1 per cent, while Abbott received 2,915,910 votes, or 41.7 per cent, according to CBS News.

The 52-year-old state lawmaker and attorney will become the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990 and only the third woman to hold the office. Hinojosa, who represents an Austin district and is originally from Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, defeated Abbott, who had been seeking a fourth term after serving as governor since 2015.

The Democratic breakthrough extended to the Texas Senate race, where James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, according to CBS News projections. With 58 per cent of ballots counted, Talarico had secured 58.1 per cent of the vote, against Paxton's 40.4 per cent. Following his victory, Talarico posted "Texas forever" on X.

The developments in Texas are particularly significant, as Democrats have not won a statewide election in the state in more than three decades, making the results a notable departure from its recent Republican electoral record. Kansas also witnessed a historic political shift, with Democrat Adam Hamilton defeating Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the Senate race.

The victory marks the first time in 94 years that Kansas will elect a Democrat to the US Senate, according to Fox News. Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, defeated incumbent Marshall in a contest where the Republican campaign faced difficulties in its final stages.

Fox News reported that Hamilton gained support among independent and rural voters, contributing to the outcome. Another significant Democratic victory came from Iowa, where Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican Zach Lahn in the gubernatorial election, according to CBS News projections.

With 85 per cent of the votes counted, Sand secured 674,063 votes, representing 56.7 per cent, while Lahn received 513,948 votes, or 43.3 per cent. Iowa, once considered a competitive swing state, has increasingly leaned Republican in recent years.

Sand's victory therefore adds another state to the list of traditionally conservative territories where Democrats have made electoral gains. The Iowa Senate contest also showed a Democratic advantage, with Josh Turek leading Republican Representative Ashley Hinson. CBS News assessed the race as leaning Democratic.

With 90 per cent of the votes counted, Turek had received 635,000 votes, accounting for 50.9 per cent, while Hinson secured 573,706 votes, or 46 per cent, according to CBS News. Democratic gains were also visible in South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in the Senate race.

Andrews' victory is notable as South Carolina voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 20 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election and has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998. Democrats also flipped the North Carolina Senate seat and retained their position in battleground Georgia.

At the national level, US Networks projected that Democrats would reclaim control of the House of Representatives, opening the possibility of a significant change in the balance of power in Washington. The projected victory could put Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on course to become the first African American Speaker of the House, although he would need to secure the necessary votes when the new Congress convenes in January.

The projected Democratic takeover marks a significant setback for Republicans, who previously controlled both chambers, and is expected to give the opposition party greater powers to scrutinise Trump's administration and challenge his legislative agenda. A Democratic majority in the House would allow lawmakers to launch investigations, hold hearings and issue subpoenas concerning the administration, while control of the Senate would give Democrats greater influence over legislation, judicial confirmations and presidential appointments.(ANI)