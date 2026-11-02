Delhi govt unveils plan to revamp 3.3-km Netaji Subhash Marg, integrate heritage sites and public spaces

The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is preparing a plan to revamp Netaji Subhash Marg, one of the capital’s major historical and busiest thoroughfares. As per the Chief Minister’s Office, this redevelopment project, spearheaded by the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation (IVPN), aims to make the stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmiri Gate (approximately 3.3 kilometres) more organised, aesthetically pleasing, safe, and convenient.

The plan places special emphasis on beautifying the road while also connecting nearby historical monuments, parks, and public spaces. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government’s vision is for this route to serve not merely as a transit corridor, but as a vibrant bridge connecting Delhi’s history, heritage, architecture, and culture with modern urban life. The proposed corridor will span from Delhi Gate to Kashmiri Gate. Based on the available road width, the beautification plan has been divided into three categories.

The first section covers the stretch from Kashmiri Gate to GPO Chowk; this is the busiest part of the corridor, with a width ranging from 12 to 24 meters. The second section covers the stretch from GPO to Brij Mohan Chowk (the intersection leading toward Jama Masjid), which has an average width of 45 meters. The third section covers the stretch from Brij Mohan Chowk to the Delhi Gate intersection, with an average width ranging from 16.8 to 26 meters. Across these three sections of the corridor, the plan takes into account the specific road widths and other existing features. Provisions have been made to allocate sufficient space for pedestrians and non-motorised transport alongside vehicular traffic. This includes footpaths, bus lanes, and motor vehicle lanes, as well as parking facilities, pedestrian plazas, and cycle tracks.

Furthermore, modern public restrooms will be constructed on both sides of the road, and bus stops will be upgraded. These arrangements are based on the design guidelines provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) for the ongoing streetscape project. A key feature of the project is the integrated development of sites of historical, cultural, and public significance located around Netaji Subhash Marg.

The corridor plan incorporates major landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, St. James' Church, the Kashmiri Gate area, the intersection at Chandni Chowk near the Red Fort, Subhash Park, Hindi Park, IGT University, Agrasen Park, and Sunheri Masjid. Additionally, there is a proposal to integrate 12 prominent locations and green spaces, including Agrasen Park, Lothian Cemetery, the Old Railway Station square, the Red Fort green pocket, the Red Fort’s Dussehra ground, the Chandni Chowk-Red Fort intersection, the Sunheri Masjid garden, Subhash Park, Brij Mohan Chowk, Delhi Gate square, Ekta Sthal, and Hindi Park. This initiative aims to enhance the existing green spaces along the route and make this historic part of the city more attractive.

The plan includes a dedicated development proposal for the area around Delhi Gate, where a 'Heritage Interpretation Park' is envisioned. The design incorporates statues, attractive pavilions, green spaces, pedestrian pathways, and parking facilities. The park’s layout prioritises greenery, ornamental plants, trees, and architectural elements linked to the area's heritage. The proposed beautification plan for Subhash Marg includes the installation of trees, plants, flower beds, green dividers, and attractive street lights along both sides of the road.

Additionally, the plan incorporates decorative walls, designated seating areas, and designs that reflect the area's heritage. To ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, the project also includes the creation of designated crossings, traffic signals, and well-organised junctions. The Chief Minister and Chairperson of the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation (IVPN), Rekha Gupta, stated that Delhi is not merely the nation's capital; it is a symbol of centuries of history, a glorious heritage, diverse culture, and vibrant traditions. Old Delhi serves as a vital hub for this historical identity, housing landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Subhash Park, and Kashmiri Gate, all of which narrate the story of our rich heritage.

She further stated that the redevelopment of Netaji Subhash Marg is a significant step toward integrating modern urban amenities into the capital while preserving this historical character. The vision is to ensure that development does not come at the cost of Delhi’s historical soul and cultural identity; rather, modern amenities should serve to further enhance the glory and dignity of its heritage. (ANI)