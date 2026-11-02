Amit Shah offers prayers at Bhagya Laxmi temple in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Sri Bhagya Laxmi Mata temple near Charminar in Hyderabad, ahead of leading a padyatra under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 14:35 IST
Amit Shah offers prayers at Bhagya Laxmi temple in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Bhagyalaxmi Temple (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Sri Bhagya Laxmi Mata temple near Charminar in Hyderabad, ahead of leading a padyatra under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. Shah arrived in Hyderabad as part of the party's campaign, which is being organised to counter the opposition INDI

A bloc's narrative. Speaking to ANI about Amit Shah's visit, Telangana BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash said the campaign was intended to counter what he described as false propaganda by the INDIA bloc.

"This is a counter-narrative to the INDIA bloc's campaign... To counter this false propaganda, the Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad today as part of the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign... The Election Commission was constituted long before the BJP came to power..." Subhash said. The BJP has launched the nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign as a counter to the opposition's allegations and campaign against the party. As part of the programme in Hyderabad, Shah is scheduled to lead a padyatra, with party leaders and workers expected to participate. The Union Home Minister's visit is expected to galvanise the state BJP cadre as the party intensifies its political offensive against the Congress administration in Telangana.

The state BJP had earlier erected large welcome displays for its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march spanning from Nizam College to MJ Market in Nampally. Shah was scheduled to participate in and lead the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) foot march.

The demonstration, organised by the Telangana unit of the BJP, is slated to begin at 4:00 pm along Tank Bund in the heart of the city. The march will commence from the Swami Vivekananda statue and culminate at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue. BJP leader Guduru Narayana Reddy had stated that the rally is intended to counter the ruling Congress government in Telangana and register a strong protest against its recent political agitations. (ANI)

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