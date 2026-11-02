Karnataka sends 500 powermen, equipment to cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh for power restoration

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has extended assistance to Andhra Pradesh for the restoration of power supply infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab. According to an official release, the Andhra Pradesh government had requested Karnataka to provide the necessary manpower and equipment to restore the power supply infrastructure. Responding to the request, the Karnataka government, under the supervision of Energy Minister K J George, has come forward to assist the neighbouring state.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar spoke over the phone with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and assured him of Karnataka’s full support during the situation. “Electricity is an essential service, and restoring it immediately is an urgent requirement for the well-being of the affected people. Karnataka stands firmly with the people of Andhra Pradesh during this tough time,” Shivakumar said.

Energy Minister K J George said, “Through efficient field-level coordination and the deployment of advanced equipment, we will work closely with Andhra Pradesh officials to ensure the quick restoration of power supply.” As part of the assistance, 500 skilled powermen, 15 Palfinger trucks equipped with cranes and earth augers, and 25 tractor-based drilling machines are being dispatched to carry out restoration work in cyclone-affected regions.

The teams were mobilised on an emergency basis, set off for Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon and reached by midnight. For effective deployment and coordination, each ESCOM has appointed a single point of contact (SPOC) to coordinate with the concerned Andhra Pradesh officials.

The linemen have been divided into teams of 10 members each, with every team led by a Junior Engineer (JE) or Assistant Engineer (AE). An Executive Engineer (EE) from each O&M circle has also been deployed for overall supervision and coordination of the assigned teams. Drivers and operators are accompanying the Palfinger trucks equipped with cranes and earth augers, as well as the tractor-based drilling machines, to ensure their effective utilisation at work sites.

The Karnataka government is also providing contingency support funds to cover travel, accommodation and other emergency expenses for the deployed personnel. The assistance reflects Karnataka’s commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh under the “Neighbour First” principle during natural disasters and ensuring the restoration of essential electricity services. (ANI)