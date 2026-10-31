Odisha: 12 missing after landslide hits Ganjam's village; rescue operations intensify

12 people remain missing after a massive landslide struck Gidipabali village in the Bhanjanagar area of Odisha's Ganjam district, triggered by heavy rainfall from Cyclone Arnab. Briefing the media, Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the district administration has intensified rescue, evacuation and relief operations in several flood-affected areas. Special attention is being given to people stranded in low-lying villages and areas affected by rising river water levels.

Rescue teams from NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been deployed to assist the affected people. Arrangements have also been made to provide essential food supplies, drinking water and other emergency assistance. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with various departments to ensure the safety of people and the speedy restoration of essential services, he said. The Collector appealed to the public to remain alert, follow official instructions and cooperate with the district administration during this challenging situation.

Collector added that more than 140 personnel from NDRF, ODRAF, Fire fighters, Special Operation Group (SOG), police, and others are engaged to rescue the missing persons. Navy helicopter and Live SEISMIC Detection Devices from the Navy and Railways will reach the spot, said the Collector.

All the missing persons are from Gidipakali village of Baibali Panchayat under Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam district. We are on a big rescue mission in Kandhmal to track them out, Bhushan said. In view of the flood situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Arnab’, the Housing & Urban Development Department has placed the services of 10 Assistant Commissioners, Executive Officers and Engineers at the disposal of the Collector, Ganjam, to strengthen the district's flood management and relief operations.

The officers deployed include Abhishek Mishra, ORS, Executive Officer, Khandapada NAC; Nihar Ranjan Behera, ORS, Executive Officer, Odagaon NAC; Avinash Mohanty, OMAS, Executive Officer, Dasapalla NAC; Babula Dalai, ORS, Assistant Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar; Debasish Behera, OMAS, Assistant Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar; Patitapabana Patnaik, AEE, Jatani Municipality; Shri Jayanta Kumar Maitra, AEE, BMC, Bhubaneswar; Jadabendra Mohapatra, Assistant Engineer, BMC, Bhubaneswar; Chittaranjan Swain, Assistant Engineer, KMC, Cuttack; and Satya Narayan Mandal, Assistant Engineer, Khordha Municipality. Teams from WATCO and PHEO have been deputed to supervise drinking water supply and sanitation arrangements in the affected Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Special emphasis is being placed on ensuring the safety of drinking water sources and preventing the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the aftermath of the floods. All water sources and other community water sources are to be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and sanitised. Post-flood sanitation and restoration of hygienic conditions in affected areas are also being accorded equal priority. The Government is committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring the availability of safe drinking water and essential civic services in all affected areas. Coordinated efforts are being undertaken by the deployed officers and departmental teams to strengthen the response, facilitate relief operations and ensure the timely restoration of normal civic services.

Keeping in view the possibility of heavy rainfall and the safety of students, all Anganwadi centers, schools, degree colleges, technical institutions, and universities in Ganjam District will remain closed until 03.11.2026. However, teachers and staff will remain present at their respective duties, District collectrate informed on X. (ANI)