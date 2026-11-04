Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for 2025 Seemapuri murder

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for the 2025 murder of a person following a knife attack in the city's Seemapuri area, police said. The Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg of the Shahdara District Court at Karkardooma convicted the accused, Ranjeet, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing strong forensic evidence and consistent witness testimonies.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, failing which he faces an additional two months of simple imprisonment. According to an official announcement, "In a significant achievement, the team of PS Seemapuri, Shahdara District, has secured the conviction of an accused in a murder case registered vide FIR No. 249/2025 dated 14.03.2025, U/s 109(1)/103(1) BNS, PS Seemapuri. The Hon’ble Court, Sanjay Garg, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, has convicted the accused, Ranjeet U/s 103(1) BNS and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of ₹20,000/-.

The incident occurred on the night of March 13, 2025, near Jain Mandir on Kabristan Road, Delhi. The complainant, Poonam, reported that her husband, Thakur Das, was attacked with a knife by the accused, who inflicted grievous injuries to his neck. The injured was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. However, despite medical intervention, Thakur Das succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Accordingly, on the statement of the complainant, FIR dated March 14th 2025 was registered at PS Seemapuri. Initially, the case was registered under section 109(1) of BNS and subsequently, following the death of the injured, the relevant section was converted to Section 103(1) BNS, 2023. During the course of investigation, the Crime Team inspected the place of occurrence and carried out the necessary examination, following which a blood-stained cotton cloth was seized and taken into police possession as an important physical exhibit in the case. The investigating team ensured the proper collection, preservation and examination of crucial evidence in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The forensic evidence was subjected to scientific examination, and the FSL report corroborated the relevant forensic findings, further strengthening the prosecution's case.

Meanwhile, the case was tried before Sanjay Garg, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, in Sessions Case. During the trial, all material prosecution witnesses supported the prosecution's case, and their testimonies provided important evidence before the Court. The scientific and forensic evidence, including the corroborative FSL findings, further strengthened the evidentiary chain. The investigating team ensured that all crucial and relevant evidence, including physical exhibits, forensic findings and witness testimonies, was properly brought on record before the Court.

After considering the evidence and material placed on record, including the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and the corroborative forensic findings, the Court found accused Ranjeet guilty of the offence of murder. After completion of the trial and consideration of the evidence and material placed on record, the Court, vide judgment/order, convicted the accused, Ranjeet, for the offence of murder.

The Court awarded the accused rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of ₹20,000/-. In default of payment of the fine, the convict has further been directed to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two months. The Court also referred the matter to the DLSA, Shahdara, for consideration of appropriate compensation to the dependents of the deceased under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme. As recorded in the Court order, interim compensation amounting to ₹50,000/- had already been released to the complainant Poonam and the three minor children of the deceased. (ANI)