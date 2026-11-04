"Congress not anyone's property;" Magadi leader H.C. Balakrishna demands K.N. Rajanna's resignation for anti-party activities 

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna on Tuesday demanded strict action against those indulging in anti-party activities and called for the resignation of former minister KN Rajanna, declaring that the Congress party is not anyone's father's property, warning that ignoring such conduct could cause future difficulties for the party. Speaking to reporters after a development review meeting in Kanakapura, Balakrishna said winning or losing elections is not the issue, but fighting honestly along with workers and candidates is important.

"What morality do they have to talk? Congress party should take action against those who are doing anti-party activities," he said. Targeting former minister KN Rajanna, Congress MLA HC Balakrishna declared that if leaders want to leave the party, they should do so, asserting that they should not commit betrayal while remaining within its ranks.

"Rajanna should thump his chest and say that he and his son worked honestly in the elections. Did Rajanna do a sting operation? He should behave with respect....No need to talk whatever comes to mouth against one person. If they want to leave the party and go elsewhere, let them go, but they should not stay inside and betray the party. Rajanna should resign first. Ask who his son voted for," Balakrishna said. He said the Congress high command should not ignore anti-party activities or the party will face difficulty in the future. "Congress party is not anyone's father's property. It is the property of workers. It is a party of workers, not leaders," he said, adding that every leader should do self-introspection on how they worked in the elections.

He said a letter will be submitted to the KPCC President demanding action against those who made "innocent candidates" contest and indulged in anti-party activities as per their wish. Balakrishna said the region was represented by Janata Dal for many years and H.D. Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister twice - for 20 months and 14 months - but failed to get irrigation works done.

After he was given responsibility for the area, villagers demanded drinking water and lake filling works. The issue was taken to the Chief Minister, who responded immediately. "In tomorrow's Cabinet, Rs 35 crore will be approved for filling 11 lakes in Kanakapura taluk. In addition, Rs 4.5 crore has been sanctioned to complete a pending drinking water project which was not completed earlier even though funds were given when his own party minister was there," he said.

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna declared that JD(S) leaders failed to provide drinking water and lake filling works when they were in power in the state. "People should remember that our Chief Minister has given special emphasis to drinking water. JD(S) leaders only took votes but did not do this work when they were in power," he added. (ANI)