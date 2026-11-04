“Some states deliberately allow stubble burning to impact Delhi”: CM Rekha Gupta alleges amid pollution concerns

As Delhi continues to grapple with poor air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, targeting the AAP government in Punjab, alleged that some states deliberately allow stubble burning, while emphasising that the Centre and neighbouring NCR states are working together to tackle pollution. Speaking about the steps being taken to address the pollution situation, Gupta said the Centre is extending support.

"Today, when we address the problem of pollution, we receive support from the Centre. The NCR states sit together; discussions are held on a common platform, and you can see that our neighbouring states have started taking steps to tackle stubble burning," she said. However, the Chief Minister questioned the willingness of some states to take action against stubble burning.

"If some states are unwilling to act, there is little we can do about it. At times, I feel they deliberately allow stubble burning to begin so that its impact is felt in Delhi, and their spokespersons can then sit here and claim that pollution levels have increased," Gupta said. Emphasising the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle air pollution, Gupta said Delhi is adopting a 360-degree approach with a focus on clean energy, electric mobility, solar power and biofuels.

"When we talk about solutions to a problem like pollution, we must understand that a 360-degree approach is required. One very effective alternative is clean energy, clean power and clean electric power. If we talk about biofuels today, reducing pollution requires us to provide emission-free transportation. When we talk about emission-free transportation, we are talking about electric vehicles. And once we start working towards electric vehicles, we realise that we also need to move towards solar energy and biofuels. Delhi has been consistently working on all these energy sources. We have worked on solar energy and electric vehicles, and Delhi has introduced its own EV policy," Gupta said. Highlighting the expansion of electric public transport, the CM said Delhi's public transport fleet had been made fully electric, and the national capital was targeting 14,000 electric buses by 2029.

"Today, Delhi's public transport fleet has been made 100 per cent electric. By 2029, Delhi will have 14,000 buses, all of which will be electric. This will be a landmark achievement for Delhi and will help us address the problem of pollution," she said. She also highlighted initiatives to tackle open burning and convert waste into energy, particularly through biogas plants that utilise cattle dung.

"Similarly, open burning is, in my opinion, one of the major sources of pollution. Therefore, while working towards biofuel energy, we have set up biogas plants to address this problem, particularly the issue of cattle dung, which was a major challenge for Delhi. Moving towards waste-to-energy solutions, we have established three major biogas plants in Delhi. We are now converting cattle dung into energy. I would particularly like to point out that the situation in the Middle East made us realise how closely energy security is linked to economic growth. When there is suddenly an energy shortage across the world, it creates serious problems," Gupta said. "If we are self-reliant and can fulfil our energy requirements using our own resources, we may not have to depend on other countries. Delhi is continuously working in this direction. All these initiatives have made a significant contribution towards addressing pollution. Delhi has also been working towards emission-free," she added.

Gupta further said the Delhi government is taking steps across different sectors to reduce pollution, including plantation drives, dust mitigation and conservation of green areas. She said the city had undertaken the plantation of 70 lakh saplings and notified the Ridge area as a forest. "We have worked to address all these issues, and Delhi is continuously making efforts to reduce pollution. You would also agree that compared to the past few years, when air quality had deteriorated significantly, the situation today is somewhat better, and people can feel a little relief. This has been possible because we are working on all sources of pollution. We have undertaken the plantation of 70 lakh saplings in Delhi. We have notified the Ridge area as a forest and undertaken extensive measures for dust mitigation," she said.

"By continuously working on all these fronts, we are making progress. As I mentioned, one of our biggest priorities is green energy, clean energy and renewable energy, and we are consistently working towards it," the CM added. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of worsening pollution in the state, alleging that several places had recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 1,000 and claiming that the pollution was also affecting Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing, Sirsa alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had taken the pollution crisis from Delhi to Punjab. "Arvind Kejriwal has set a new record in Punjab after Delhi. Just as he ruined Delhi with pollution over ten years, he has now established a new history in Punjab. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bathinda has reached 1,100, earning it the title of the most polluted city in India. Kejriwal has taken the title of India's most polluted city from Delhi to Punjab, with Bathinda receiving it. I am not saying this; today's news reports are confirming it," Sirsa said.

Sirsa further alleged that pollution generated in Punjab could move towards Delhi due to western disturbances, worsening the air quality in the national capital. He held the AAP government responsible for the pollution levels in both states. "I want to ask the Aam Aadmi Party: what else was left for you to destroy? After ruining Delhi, you have ruined Punjab. When the AQI in Punjab exceeds 1,000, and with the western disturbances taking place, this severe air quality will naturally drift toward Delhi and devastate it as well. Therefore, the pollution levels in Delhi are also the creation of the Aam Aadmi Party, coming from the pollution they have generated inside Punjab, which is now moving toward Delhi due to western disturbances," he said.

Meanwhile, on Wedneday, Delhi woke up to hazardous air quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 605 at 7:41 am, while several parts of the national capital continued to record 'severe' pollution levels. (ANI)