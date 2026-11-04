Assam Cabinet bans polygamy for state employees and extends ex-servicemen age limit up to 45 years 

Assam Cabinet on Tuesday announced an amendment to the Assam Services Discipline and Appeal Rules 1964, providing for the dismissal of government employees indulging in polygamy and barring them from future government employment in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:17 IST
Assam Cabinet bans polygamy for state employees and extends ex-servicemen age limit up to 45 years 
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday announced an amendment to the Assam Services Discipline and Appeal Rules 1964, providing for the dismissal of government employees indulging in polygamy and barring them from future government employment in the state. In a series of decisions taken by the state cabinet, approval was also granted to enhance the upper age limit relaxation for entry into state government services for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts for ex-servicemen up to 45 years.

The Assam Cabinet has also approved the Ropeway Development Agreement between the National Highways Logistics Management Limited and the Government of Assam to establish an institutional framework for the development of ropeways as transport solutions across identified routes in the state. The project covers a 1.43 Km route connecting Kamakhya Railway Station to Kamakhya Temple and an 11.00 km stretch from Khanapara to Guwahati Railway Station in Kamrup district.

Additional approved routes include an 11.00 km cable network from Ganganagar Part VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev, a 3.50 kilometer line connecting Jatinga Bird Watching Tower to Hempeupet Peak in Dima Hasao district, and a 1.80 kilometer connection from Agnigarh to Bhairobi Mandir in Sonitpur district. The Assam Cabinet has approved additional financial support to farmers at 200 rupees per quintal, raising the total minimum support price to 2,640 rupees per quintal.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the recommendation for a CBI probe to determine the factors leading to the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in July 2026. Furthermore, approval was granted to 154 land proposals across 13 districts towards land settlement for indigenous people, government institutions, and educational institutions.

The Cabinet also approved the de-reservation of 987 bigha of Village Grazing Reserve land in Dhekiajuli for land allocation to landless labourers from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, with an equal area of government land to be earmarked as Village Grazing Reserve land instead of the de-reserved area Additionally, the Cabinet approved the allotment of approximately 6,000 bighas of land in Nellie for setting up the first Defence Park in Assam. (ANI)

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