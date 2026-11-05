Germany proposes extra €100 million for Ukraine infrastructure

Germany is proposing to ​set aside an extra €100 million ($113 million) ​to help restore Ukrainian water, ‌energy ​and transport infrastructure and bolster resilience against intensified Russian attacks, a finance ministry letter said. The funds, which ‌would supplement funding for Ukraine included in the 2026 budget, would cover damage caused by a Russian campaign of aerial bombardment that has intensified since the ‌summer, the letter to the parliamentary budget committee said.

In September, the ‌government had already set aside €250 million to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. "This need is unforeseen, as at the time the federal budget for 2026 was adopted, ⁠the ​intensity of the ⁠conflict could not have been predicted," the letter said. "Since July 2026, Russia has been carrying ⁠out increasingly frequent and intense attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure in big ​cities, transport routes, logistics centres and companies."

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has ⁠been the biggest European contributor to Ukraine, providing billions in military assistance to the government in ⁠Kyiv. With ​winter approaching, the letter said 80% of Ukraine's power generation capacity had been destroyed since the Russian invasion in 2022, with attacks ⁠in October creating blackouts in more than a third of Ukraine's regions.

The funds ⁠would be ⁠used for decentralized power generation and storage equipment, repairs to water and power infrastructure, firefighting equipment and school building repairs. ($1 = ‌0.8880 ‌euros)