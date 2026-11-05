Ukraine accuses senior security and police officials over criminal ring

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 19:43 IST
Ukraine accuses senior security and police officials over criminal ring

Three ​senior officials from Ukraine's police and ​security service have ‌been formally ​accused of involvement in a criminal ring engaged in fraud, drug sales and production of counterfeit ‌currency and cigarettes, anti-corruption authorities said on Thursday.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU, on Wednesday released details of what it said was a ‌wide-ranging investigation into a network operating with assistance and protection from senior ‌security and law enforcement officials. In another statement on Thursday, it said it had served notices of suspicion on a first deputy department head in the SBU domestic security ⁠service, ​a department head ⁠and a deputy section chief in the National Police.

Two other alleged organisers were also ⁠informed of charges. None of the suspects was named. The agency said it was ​in the process of drawing up charges against other members of ⁠the organisation, which included at least 7 other people.

Code-named "Carthage", the investigation is the latest ⁠to target ​senior Ukrainian officials as the country seeks to eradicate graft as part of its ambitions to join the European Union. In a statement ⁠on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said the situation required "timely, strong action".

"The ⁠law is ⁠the same for all," wrote Kyrylo Budanov on social media. "Positions, titles and powers cannot be a basis for avoiding ‌responsibility."

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