Delhi: Court disposes of Manipur MP Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea after police say not contemplating immediate arrest

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday disposed of the anticipatory bail plea of Manipur MP and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam after Delhi Police said that it is not contemplating his immediate arrest. Police said in its fresh reply that if any new developments necessitate his arrest, then a seven-day notice will be given to him.

Akoijam had approached the Delhi court for anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case. 11 women students have levelled allegations against him. An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, and the matter is under investigation.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, after perusing the reply and other documents, said that the accused will be given physical notice and will provide the names of two of his known persons. It also said that if he doesn't co-operate in the investigation, the investigating officer will be at liberty to approach the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for Delhi police alongwith the Investigation Officer Kavita Rao and submitted that the police are not contemplating his arrest immediately. If there is a situation for his arrest, then he will be given a seven-day prior notice. The Rouse Avenue Court on November 3 had extended the interim protection till the next date of hearing.

The counsel for accsued had submitted that Akoijam was granted transit bail on October 12 by the Manipur court till October 20. The same was extended till October 29. Thereafter, the accused moved to Patiala House Court for anticipatory bail. He was granted interim protection till November 2.

It was also submitted that the accused appeared before the Investigation Officer (IO). Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) also examined the matter, and the report is enclosed with the application. The counsel also submitted that it was not a complaint by any aggrieved woman. There is no direct complaint against the accused. The High Court has stayed his termination from JNU.

The counsel also submitted that Akoijam cooperated in the investigation. Now, the alleged complainant is not joining the investigation. Earlier, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was granted interim protection by the Patiala House Court on October 29. The case was transferred, and thereafter he moved to the Rouse Avenue Court in view of a jurisdiction issue, as he is a sitting MP from Manipur.

He had moved to the Patiala House Court for anticipatory bail in view of the jurisdiction of Police Station Vasant Kunj North. However, the Court said that it could not hear the anticipatory bail plea as Akoijam is a sitting MP. Therefore, the jurisdiction lies with the Rouse Avenue court. The investigating officer also opposed the bail plea on this ground. Thereafter, the court granted him interim protection till November 2.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the counsel for Akoijam moved the Rouse Avenue by filing the application online. The PDSJ listed the bail plea before the special judge for hearing tomorrow. (ANI)