Extra two years for Agniveers a great advantage for armed forces, says former Navy chief Tripathi

By Aayush Sharma Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (retd) on Thursday welcomed the decision to give 75 per cent of Agniveers, who were earlier set to exit after four years, an additional two years of engagement, saying it benefits both the armed forces and the personnel.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Admiral Tripathi said, “I view it very positively.” He described the extension as a great advantage for the armed forces. “It provides us with trained manpower that can continue serving with us for two more years,” the former Navy chief said.

From the perspective of the Agniveers themselves, he called it a “Diwali gift”, noting that their time to leave was approaching. He said there is naturally a sense of uncertainty and anxiety about the future. He added that the Government of India had already put provisions in place to ensure a smooth transition for Agniveers returning to civilian life, and that the extension gives them more time. “They, along with their families, will surely be pleased. I believe this is a very welcome announcement by the Government of India,” he said.

On the Agniveers who may choose not to continue in the armed forces, the former Navy chief said those unwilling to stay can leave honourably under the established rules and regulations and move into other sectors to serve the nation. He said the most significant aspect is that what they learn in uniform stays with them. "Once they have completed their four-year tenure--and among the 75% who might choose not to continue in the armed forces for various reasons--there is a provision in place: if they are unwilling to stay, they can depart honourably, in accordance with the established rules and regulations. They can then move into other sectors to continue serving the nation," he said.

"But the most significant aspect is that the skills and values ​​these 'Agniveers' have acquired during their time in the armed forces cannot simply be unlearned,” he further said, citing discipline, commitment to serving the nation and the ability to work as part of a team. “The experience they have gained here is something that will serve them for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Admiral Tripathi said one of the objectives of the scheme was that those moving into civil society would carry the positive values fostered in the armed forces and share them with others. He singled out self-discipline, saying that without it, hardwork does not yield the results a person deserves. "I believe one of the objectives when this scheme was launched was precisely that—those who transition into civil society will carry with them the positive values ​​fostered within the armed forces. They will be able to share these practices--most importantly, discipline, and specifically self-discipline--with others, demonstrating how it can be applied across any field or domain. In my personal view, without self-discipline, an individual cannot achieve the level of progress that their hard work should otherwise yield. No matter how hard you work, if you lack self-discipline, you won’t attain the results you truly deserve," he said.

“I think the youth understand this,” he said, adding that they would likely put these lessons to good use in other sectors. (ANI)