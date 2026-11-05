Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to distribute appointment letters to newly selected scientific officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday will distribute appointment letters in Lucknow to a fresh batch of scientific officers who have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam. Welcoming the new inductees into the state's forensic infrastructure, Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, announced the recruitment drive, noting the critical role of forensic science and meticulous investigations in upholding public safety, stating that technological integration is vital for a robust legal apparatus.

"A fair investigation of crimes, solid scientific evidence, and timely punishment for the guilty form the foundation of a robust justice system. To further strengthen this resolve, today in Lucknow, I will distribute appointment letters to the newly selected scientific officers by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Advance congratulations to all newly selected officers," Yogi Adityanath wrote. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of an additional two-year engagement period for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, describing it as a historic step towards securing the future of Agniveers.

In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said 25 per cent of Agniveers would continue to be selected for regular service in the Defence Forces on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent would be given the option of an additional two years of service on a voluntary basis. "Under the chairmanship of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet has today taken a historic decision regarding the bright future of our Agniveers. As per the pre-determined arrangement, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be selected for regular service in the defence forces based on merit. Meanwhile, the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers will be given the option of two years of additional service on a voluntary basis," he said.

"Upon completion of this period, in accordance with their wishes and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria, they will also have the opportunity to be recruited as regular soldiers. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister ji for this major gift to the Agniveers ahead of Diwali," he added. According to the revised arrangement, the initial four-year engagement under the Agnipath scheme will continue.

At the end of this period, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered immediate regular employment based on merit. The remaining 75 per cent, subject to their willingness, will be eligible for a second engagement period of two years, carrying higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits.

After completing six years of service, these Agniveers will be offered an opportunity for enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria. (ANI)