“Golden opportunity”: Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav says Agniveers can opt for second tour of duty 

Air Vice Marshal Shekhar Yadav, Senior Officer-in-Charge, Administration, Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force, on Thursday described the provision of a second tour of duty as a “golden opportunity” for Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure, saying the arrangement would benefit both the personnel and the armed forces by retaining trained manpower and enhancing operational efficiency. Speaking to ANI in Bagdogra, Yadav said Agniveers whose initial four-year engagement was coming to an end would have the opportunity to enrol for an additional two-year tour of duty, providing them with an extended period of service along with an enhanced financial package.

“For our young Agniveers, whose tenure was ending after 4 years, this is a Golden opportunity that they can enrol themselves for 2nd tour of duty for 2 years,” he said. Explaining the benefits of the arrangement, Yadav said the move would enable the services to retain trained manpower, further enhance their skills and improve operational efficiency, while providing Agniveers with an enhanced pay package.

During the second tour, Agniveers opting for the second tour of duty would receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 43,500 in the first year and Rs 47,500 in the second year, apart from applicable allowances. This would be higher than the Rs 40,000 monthly salary received during the fourth year of their initial engagement. “This benefits them as well as Service. Service will retain trained manpower, make them further skilled and increase our operational efficiency. At the same time, Agniveer will get an enhanced pay package for the next 2 years - fixed Rs 43,500 in the first year and fixed Rs 47,500 in the second year. In the fourth year Agniveer used to get Rs 40,000. So, this is an enhanced package,” he said.

Yadav further explained that Agniveers opting for the second tour would also receive a fresh Seva Nidhi package, with the Government of India contributing 70 per cent of the amount and the Agniveers contributing the remaining 30 per cent. He said this would mark a change from the contribution structure under the initial Seva Nidhi arrangement, in which the government and the Agniveer contributed equally.

“Second, they will also get the Seva Nidhi Package. In this one, as against the first Seva Nidhi Package where there was 50% contribution each by Govt and Agniveer, the Govt of India will contribute 70% and Agniveer will contribute 30%,” he said. According to Yadav, Agniveers completing a total of six years of service under the arrangement could accumulate approximately Rs 10-11 lakh in their tax-free Seva Nidhi package.

“They will have around Rs 10-11 lakh tax-free in their Seva Nidhi Package after 6 years, if they elect to do so. After a total of 6 years, 100% of the Agniveer will be given the opportunity to get recruited into the regular cadre,” he added. Under the revised arrangement, 25 per cent of Agniveers are eligible for enrolment into the regular Armed Forces on merit after completing their initial four-year tenure. The remaining 75 per cent will be offered an additional two-year engagement period on a voluntary basis.

At the end of six years, those willing to continue will be considered for regular enrolment, subject to prescribed selection criteria. (ANI)