"A brilliant decision": Retired defence officers welcome changes to Agniveer scheme

Retired Rear Admiral Gurinder Singh Jawanda has welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of an additional two-year engagement period for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, describing it as a “very welcome change” that could bring the recruitment arrangement closer to the original induction plan, while Retired Major Mohammed Ali Shah termed the decision a “brilliant” move and a “Diwali gift” for Agniveers and their families. Reacting to the government's decision to extend the service tenure of Agniveers, Jawanda said he was “thrilled to bits” and viewed the revised arrangement not merely as an extension but as a more structured system that would provide additional opportunities to those who do not make the initial selection.

“I'm quite happy about it. I will say I'm thrilled to bits. And I personally don't look at it as an extension. I see that it has now morphed into a very nice, convenient scheme which now will go back and merge with our original sort of induction plan,” he said. Jawanda, who retired as Director General of the Weapons and Systems Engineering Establishment of the Indian Navy, said the review of the scheme was important as the armed forces now had four years of experience and inputs to assess its implementation.

Highlighting the importance of technical training and domain expertise in the armed forces, he said young recruits might be able to handle technology but still needed to be trained to maintain and operate it in challenging conditions. “Technology, I think, and domain expertise are key, and these young boys and girls can handle technology. But you still need to teach them,” he said, referring to his experience leading the Naval Electrical Technology School, where training courses ranged from six months to three years."

“You have people who do not make the cut of 25 per cent, they can hang on for two more years and then subsequently join further for the as general service,” he said. “So, I see it as a win. Absolutely,” he said, adding that the revised arrangement offered different stages for selection and continuation in service.

“I think it should be, it's a very, very welcome change in my view. It's my personal view,” Jawanda added. Meanwhile, Retired Major Mohammed Ali Shah also welcomed the decision, calling it a “brilliant” move and a “very good Diwali gift” for Agniveers, their families and the country.

Recalling discussions with then Army Chief General Manoj Pande around the time the scheme was introduced, Shah said periodic reviews had been envisaged from the beginning. “I think it's been reviewed today and I think this decision which has come up is brilliant. I mean it's a brilliant, it's a very good Diwali gift, bonus, bonanza, whatever you may call it, for Agniveers, for their families, for their parents, for the entire nation,” he said.

According to the revised arrangement, the initial four-year engagement under the Agnipath scheme will continue. At the end of this period, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered immediate regular employment based on merit. The remaining 75 per cent, subject to their willingness, will be eligible for a second engagement period of two years, carrying higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits.

After completing six years of service, these Agniveers will be offered an opportunity for enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria. The decision follows a review of the Agnipath scheme's first four years, with the Defence Forces reporting positive feedback on the performance, physical fitness, motivation, discipline and technological adaptability of Agniveers.

The scheme has also expanded the recruitment footprint across districts, standardised recruitment processes and opened up more branches of the Defence Forces to women. (ANI)