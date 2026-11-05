Tripura showcases model healthcare initiatives, digital services at national review meeting

Tripura’s healthcare initiatives and digital healthcare services were showcased at the National Review Meeting for Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) in Kolkata, West Bengal. According to the release, the meeting is being held on November 5 and 6, 2026. Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kiran Gitte, highlighted the achievements of Tripura’s health facilities and the state’s future action plans at the national-level meeting.

G Sharath Naik, CEO of Ayushman Bharat (Tripura) and State Mission Director for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, also addressed the gathering. The meeting was attended by officials from various states and Union Territories, including Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, CEO of the State Health Agency and Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, and Kiran Gopal Bhaskar, Joint Secretary at the National Health Authority.

Through a presentation, Tripura showcased the operational framework of its model civil hospitals and various digital initiatives, which received appreciation from those present at the meeting. The release stated that the initiatives were being implemented under the vision and guidance of Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha. During the meeting, Gitte said efforts were underway to achieve complete digitisation of healthcare services in Tripura.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has implemented an Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS), with all government hospitals in the state onboarded onto the system, achieving 100 per cent coverage in the public healthcare sector. The state has set a target to bring private healthcare facilities under the system within the next two months, with the objective of making all hospitals digital and paperless.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Agartala Civil Hospital has been paperless since its first day of operation. Patients visiting the hospital can access services, including OPD registration, token issuance, OPD admissions, prescriptions, medication dispensing and laboratory testing, entirely through digital processes. The release further stated that all government hospitals in Tripura would transition to fully paperless services from November 10, eliminating manual, paper-based processes.

To witness this digital health transformation in Tripura firsthand, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) and the State Health Secretary have formally invited all officials and representatives present at the meeting to visit the state. (ANI)