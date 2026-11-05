Google, Meta, TikTok sue to block California youth social media law

Google, Meta Platforms and TikTok sued California to block enforcement of a new state law intended to limit the risk of addicting children under age 16 to social media platforms. The law, known ‌as Assembly Bill 1709, prohibits such platforms from offering underage children "psychologically exploitative features" that could lead to compulsive use, such as providing personal recommendations and sending videos through autoplay features. It also requires the deletion of children's accounts with those features.

In separate lawsuits on Wednesday, Google, Meta and TikTok said the law wrongly compels them to honor California's preferred means of presenting content ‌to children, and substitutes the state's judgment for that of parents. They said the law violates the US Constitution's First Amendment free speech protections, as well as Section 230 ‌of the federal Communications Decency Act, which broadly shields online platforms from liability over user content.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who enforces the state's laws and is the only defendant, said on Thursday it is reviewing the lawsuits. "Our office is committed to defending California's commonsense laws to protect kids online," it added. Google owns YouTube and is a unit of Alphabet, while Meta owns Facebook and Instagram. TikTok is a unit ⁠of China's ByteDance.

COMPANIES ​BELIEVE PARENTS SHOULD DECIDE Governor Gavin Newsom signed the ⁠law on September 10, saying children's safety should be central to any discussion about technology, and California "will not stand by while unregulated technology puts our children at risk."

The law takes effect on January 1, 2027, ⁠unless a judge voids it or puts it on hold. "Parents are best positioned to make the right decisions for their families," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said on Thursday. "Overly broad laws like this actually break ​the systems we’ve built to help kids find high-quality, age-appropriate videos.”

In its lawsuit, Meta said California cannot override its editorial judgments about how to curate and display ⁠billions of posts, while leaving children free to spend unlimited time on other online platforms that offer similar services. TikTok, meanwhile, said protected speech "cannot be suppressed solely to protect the young from ideas or images that a legislative body ⁠thinks ​unsuitable."

Other critics also accused California of overreaching. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit digital rights advocacy group, called the law "a massive privacy and free speech nightmare." THOUSANDS OF LAWSUITS ALLEGE ADDICTION

Many US states regulate children's access to social media. Countries around the world have similar restrictions, including a ban in Australia on social media for children under 16. In August, ⁠Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion and limit teenagers' use of Facebook and Instagram under agreements with nearly all US states, which accused it of violating privacy and consumer ⁠protection laws.

Google filed its lawsuit in federal ⁠court in San Jose, California. Meta sued in San Francisco, and TikTok sued in Los Angeles. The companies and Snapchat parent Snap still face thousands of lawsuits by individuals, school districts, municipalities and other government entities claiming they sought to addict children and caused a mental ‌health crisis that resulted in such ‌harms as anxiety, depression and suicide.