Former SI arrested by Odisha vigilance for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Sambalpur

Odisha Vigilance officials arrested a former police Sub-Inspector, identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanta, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to settle a case on Thursday. The accused attempted to escape by jumping into a pond but was apprehended by a Vigilance team member who entered the water after him. According to Odisha Vigilance, the accused was caught while accepting the bribe on November 5. The tainted currency notes were recovered after he allegedly threw them into the pond while attempting to flee.

Pradyumna Kumar Dwivedi, SP, Odisha Vigilance, speaking to ANI, said, “An individual who had previously served as the SI demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to settle a case registered against someone. When he accepted the Rs 10,000 yesterday evening, our team moved in to apprehend him.” Describing the attempted escape, Dwivedi said, “Realising he was being targeted, he attempted to flee toward the vicinity of the police station. Finding his path blocked, he ran toward a pond and threw the tainted currency notes into the water. One of our team members jumped into the pond, apprehended the individual, and recovered the notes.”

He said the chemical test confirmed contact with the treated currency. “Upon examining his hands and the bag he had been carrying, we observed that the water turned red due to the chemical reaction with the treated currency. We took him into custody, and a case has been registered against him under the Sambalpur Division-1 jurisdiction,” he said.

During a subsequent search of the accused’s room at the police station, officials recovered an additional Rs 1,55,700 in cash. “During the subsequent search, an additional Rs 155,700 were recovered; he could not provide any explanation regarding the source of this money, so it was also seized. We have completed the necessary procedures regarding the original case for which the bribe was demanded, and the matter is now being processed under the Sambalpur Division,” he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)