IFL: Samaleswari SC set for historic home debut against Dempo SC

Samaleswari SC will make their home debut as they face Goan heavyweights Dempo SC in the Indian Football League 2026-27 season tomorrow at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday, November 5. Playing their debut campaign, Samaleswari SC, showed a good account of themselves in their first ever match going down 2-3 narrowly to former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Kozhikode after conceding in the seventh minute of injury time, according to a release.

Argentine forward Pereyra Diaz emerged as the standout performer against Gokulam Kerala, constantly testing the opposing goalkeeper with sharp efforts before converting his late penalty, while winger Sahil Harijan provided a persistent spark with his driving runs and chance creation down the left flank. Head coach Abdul Azim Siddique, with a squad featuring 14 players with Indian national team experience across levels alongside a strong local contingent, highlighted how hosting IFL matches in Rourkela will provide a vital platform for organic talent in the state.

"I am very happy that the IFL is here in Rourkela because the organic talent developed in Odisha previously did not have a platform and had to go to Kolkata or other states to play," Samaleswari SC head coach Abdul Azim Siddique said. "Under the vision of our chairperson Jayanarayan Mishra to develop Odisha football, we have 10 players from Odisha in our squad, including five graduates from the Maa Samaleswari Sports Academy in Sambalpur, alongside local talents like Vicky Oram, Roshan Panna, Samir Murmu, and Sahil Harijan." Speaking on the balance of his roster and the significance of playing 10 home matches in the state, Siddique added, "Because the competition at the national level is very high, we have also brought in five foreign players; two of whom have represented their countries and 14 players who have represented India at the national level. Playing home-and-away matches across the country is the best way to develop football. There is a big difference between watching on television and watching physically in the stadium, and this platform will inspire the next generation of local players to reach the Indian national team."

Samaleswari SC midfielder and former India U-17 FIFA World Cup captain Kiyam Amarjit Singh echoed his coach's call for the local fans to back the team on their home bow. "Having the IFL take place for the first time in Rourkela and Sambalpur is a great platform for football in the region," Kiyam Amarjit Singh said. "When fans come to the stadium to support us and see local Odia players competing alongside foreign signings from countries like Argentina and Ghana, it builds a strong sporting culture. We are grateful for the support on our opening home matchday and hope the fans turn out in numbers to back the team."

Dempo SC also arrived in Odisha with a dramatic victory in their first match of the season. The Golden Eagles secured a 1-0 win over debutants FC Bengaluru United in Fatorda, courtesy of an eighth-minute stoppage-time header from Ghanaian defender Uzziel Yaw Asomaning Budu. Despite dominating possession for large spells, Dempo had to wait until the final moments to break down a resolute Bengaluru defence, a testament to their persistence. Budu proved to be the decisive figure, not only anchoring the defence but rising highest to head home the stoppage-time winner, while Bagkar provided a constant creative spark with his probing runs down the left flank and goalkeeper Bhattacharjee made a crucial second-half intervention to secure the clean sheet.

Guided by head coach Samir Naik, the Goan outfit is looking to become more clinical in front of goal while showing full respect to a resilient Samaleswari side. "Overall, the entire team played well in our opening game; we had good ball possession, created several chances, and stayed organised defensively to get the three points," Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik said. "We know we can do better in converting our opportunities. Some of the new players take a little time to adjust, but I strongly believe we have players who can change the game on their own, and I have full trust that we will improve with every match."

Assessing the challenge posed by Samaleswari SC and the travel to Rourkela, Naik added, "All teams in this league are equal and there are no favourites. Samaleswari were 2-0 down in their first match, fought back to 2-2, and only lost in injury time, and they have good players who have proven themselves at the ISL level. It was a long journey for us to get here, though the playing conditions are quite similar to Goa, and as professionals we are ready. Aside from Amay Morajkar, who trained individually today and will be assessed tomorrow, the squad is fit." Dempo SC defender Pruthvesh Pednekar reiterated the positive mood in the dressing room ahead of their first away test.

"Everyone is working hard in training and the mood in the camp is very positive after getting the three points in our first game," Pruthvesh Pednekar said. "In the opener, we controlled possession well and kept pushing until the final minute to get our reward. We are fully focused on executing the coach's plan tomorrow and fighting to bring home all three points." Statistically, the match brings together two sides that were involved in stoppage-time drama on the opening weekend—Samaleswari conceding a 90+7th-minute winner after scoring twice in the final 15 minutes (75' and 90'), and Dempo netting the latest goal of Matchday 1 in the 98th minute (90+8').

Dempo also demonstrated strong control on the ball in their opener, commanding 70 per cent possession and stringing together nearly 250 passes in the first half alone, whereas Samaleswari proved dangerous in the second half after the hour mark, generating a flurry of shots on target to erase a two-goal deficit. With Samaleswari SC eager to mark their historic Odisha home bow with their first points of the campaign, and Dempo SC looking to build on their dramatic opening-day victory, Thursday's clash in Rourkela promises a compelling contest. (ANI)