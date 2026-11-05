India conducts successful flight-test of quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay missile off the coast of Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 20:42 IST
India conducts successful flight-test of quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’
Successful flight test of quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ (Photo/X/@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
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Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the successful flight-test of quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1110 hrs on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. All the test objectives were fully met, as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, has indigenously developed the missile. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the Development-cum-Production-Partners, has produced the system. The flight-test was conducted in the presence of senior officials from DRDO, representatives from the industry and the Defence Forces, as part of user evaluation trials. With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test. He stated that the missile equipped with advanced technologies will further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats.

Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight-test. (ANI)

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