"Agents of anarchy": BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accuses Congress of destabilising country

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia, in a blistering attack on the Congress party on Friday, accused it of promoting anarchy and working with foreign forces to destabilise India.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:28 IST
"Agents of anarchy": BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accuses Congress of destabilising country
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia, in a blistering attack on the Congress party on Friday, accused it of promoting anarchy and working with foreign forces to destabilise India. Addressing a press conference, Bhatia took a jab at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that merely carrying a copy of the Constitution without understanding its provisions is a sham.

"Merely carrying a red book labelled 'Constitution of India' without ever opening it or studying the provisions laid down by the founding fathers is not enough. Their true objective is to spread anarchy," he said. He underlined that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to serving people and safeguarding the core values of the Constitution.

"Our commitment lies in serving the public, protecting the core values of the Constitution, ensuring that citizens receive their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, and safeguarding the nation's resources for the benefit of its citizens," he said. Spekaing on the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy ' campaign, he said that it becomes a responsiblity of the ruling government to stop the opposition from spreading a "false narrative."

"When we witness an anarchic opposition, one that shreds the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and seeks only to propagate a false narrative, it becomes our responsibility to launch a nationwide campaign with the objective of 'saving democracy and removing anarchy'," he said. Further, the BJP leader expressed disappointment, saying that the Opposition, which took the oath to protect the values of the Constitution, has become anarchical in nature.

"It is with deep anguish that I point this out: opposition leaders, who take an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution of India, have themselves become agents of anarchy. They are the very ones who are tearing apart its fundamental spirit," he said. He also condemned recent remarks by Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari warning of Bangladesh-like unrest in India.

"They are threatening that India's condition will become worse than that of Bangladesh, and that it is only Rahul Gandhi who has restrained the youth. Otherwise, the country would catch fire. This is unfortunate. They do not like India's pace of development. They dislike the stability," he said. Bhatia mocked Gandhi’s challenge for an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on governance and national issues.

He said, "He says he will discuss or debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have never seen in my life a kindergarten student telling a PhD professor," he said. (ANI)

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