From Grid Upgrades to Rural Homes: Colombia's $450M Plan for Reliable Power

Colombia is preparing to strengthen its electricity sector after the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $450 million loan to improve energy security, attract private investment and support the financial stability of the country's power market. The financing, approved by the IDB's Board of Executive Directors, will support reforms designed to expand electricity generation, improve transmission infrastructure and reduce financial pressures associated with government subsidies.

The program will create conditions for adding 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity capacity to Colombia's power system, helping the country address a projected supply shortage and meet growing electricity demand. Approximately 17 million users connected to Colombia's National Interconnected System are expected to benefit from measures that encourage new electricity supply and strengthen the reliability of the national power network. Private investors, energy developers and financial institutions will gain access to market mechanisms that make investing in electricity generation, transmission and storage projects more attractive.

Expanding electricity access is another major priority, with approximately 1.3 million Colombian households currently living without electricity expected to benefit from the gradual expansion of services. The reforms will improve the management of public resources, support investment in rural energy infrastructure and make electricity projects easier to finance and implement. Colombia's government is expected to benefit from lower subsidy-related spending, helping reduce pressure on public finances and improve the electricity sector's financial sustainability.

New Energy Market Reforms to Attract Private Investment

Colombia plans to introduce long-term electricity contracting auctions that will give energy companies greater certainty when financing new power generation and storage projects. The reform package includes regulations allowing broader use of battery storage systems, which can store electricity for use during periods of higher demand or reduced generation. Authorities will address blocked grid connection capacity, allowing more electricity projects to connect to the national network and helping bring additional power supplies into operation.

New electricity transmission projects are planned for Colombia's Caribbean region, where improvements to power infrastructure could strengthen the movement of electricity between generating facilities and consumers. These measures are expected to remove some of the barriers facing private developers and financiers, encouraging greater participation in the country's electricity market. Expanding generation capacity, strengthening transmission networks and introducing energy storage technologies could help Colombia manage future electricity shortages and improve the overall reliability of its power supply.

Stronger Electricity Connections Across South America

Colombia's electricity reforms include plans to improve regional power integration with neighboring Andean countries and Panama, creating opportunities for stronger cooperation between electricity markets. The initiative supports the IDB's South Connection regional program, which promotes greater integration of South America's energy systems through improved infrastructure and cross-border electricity connections. Stronger regional connections could help participating countries exchange electricity more efficiently, respond to changing energy demand and make better use of available generation resources.

Regional electricity integration is expected to create additional opportunities for investment in power infrastructure and strengthen cooperation between countries seeking more reliable energy supplies. Improved connections between electricity networks could provide Colombia with greater flexibility in managing changes in electricity generation and consumption across different regions. These developments form part of the broader effort to strengthen the country's energy security and establish a more resilient electricity market.

Rural Electrification and Subsidy Reforms to Reduce Financial Pressure

The government plans to create the Single Fund for Energy Solutions, known as FONENERGÍA, to bring together funding sources that were previously managed separately for rural electrification. This centralized approach is intended to improve coordination, make public spending more effective and accelerate electricity access projects in communities that remain disconnected from the national power system. Better management of available funding could help extend electricity services to approximately 1.3 million households, improving everyday living conditions and supporting economic opportunities in underserved areas.

Another major reform involves replacing electricity consumption subsidies with distributed self-generation, allowing electricity to be produced closer to where it is needed and reducing dependence on traditional subsidy arrangements. Lower government transfers for electricity subsidies could help address the fiscal deficit associated with these payments and support the financial sustainability of Colombia's power sector. The proposed changes are designed to strengthen the relationship between public funding, private investment and affordable electricity access without placing unnecessary financial pressure on the government.

The $450 million financing package is structured as a Programmatic Policy-Based Loan (PBP), supporting policy and regulatory reforms intended to improve the performance of Colombia's electricity market. The loan carries a repayment period of 20 years, a five-and-a-half-year grace period and an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Through these reforms, Colombia expects to establish a more financially sustainable electricity sector, attract investment in new power infrastructure and expand access to reliable energy for millions of households and businesses.