Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Texas gigafactory next year, Musk says

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:29 IST
Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Texas gigafactory next year, Musk says

Tesla ​plans to wind ​down Cybertruck production at ‌its Texas ​gigafactory around the middle of next year to accommodate increased ‌production of the Cybercab, CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

He did not ‌specify whether Cybertruck production would be moved to ‌another facility or discontinued altogether. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business ⁠hours.

The ​Cybertruck, touted ⁠by Musk as a futuristic rival to pickup trucks from ⁠legacy automakers such as Ford, has struggled to sustain interest ​since its 2023 launch. The vehicle has ⁠also faced multiple recalls and quality-control issues, while Tesla has repeatedly ⁠revised ​prices. On the other hand, Musk has made the Cybercab central to Tesla's robotaxi ambitions. The ⁠EV maker, over time, intends to make the Cybercab ⁠the main ⁠driverless vehicle model operating within its larger robotaxi network.

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