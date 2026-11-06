Telangana: Hyderabad Police arrest 42 year old man in connection with Meerpet double murder case

A forty-two-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad City Police in connection with the murder of two women in the Meerpet area on November 4.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 14:19 IST
Telangana: Hyderabad Police arrest 42 year old man in connection with Meerpet double murder case
Visual of Police car (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forty-two-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad City Police in connection with the murder of two women in the Meerpet area on November 4 The accused's name was Mohammed Siddiqui, who is a businessman and a resident of Hayath Colony in  Hyderabad.

Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 109 of the BNS. According to police, the complaint was lodged at around 6:30 pm on November 4 by a thirty-seven-year-old Assistant Section Officer in the Telangana Secretariat, Mohammad Ahmed Khan.

The police said that the complainant informed them that his sister had informed him that her sister-in-law's husband, Mohammed Siddiqui, had been sexually harassing her. On November 4, while Khan was at his sister's house in Ranga Reddy District, he heard loud cries from the house between 4:00 pm and 4:30 pm. When he rushed downstairs, he found his sister, her mother-in-law Niranjan Bee and her husband Yusuf lying inside the house with bleeding injuries. He also saw Mohammed Siddiqui fleeing the scene in a car.

Based on the complaint, Meerpet Police registered a case and took up the investigation. During the investigation, police said Mohammed Siddiqui, son-in-law of the deceased Niranjan Bee, was apprehended on November 5 by Meerpet Police in coordination with Task Force Shamshabad.

Police said the accused was married to a daughter of the deceased Niranjan Bee. Disputes arose between the accused and his wife's family, who allegedly insulted him in front of elders and threatened to take legal action against him. He developed a grudge against them and planned to eliminate them because of these family disputes, police said. On November 4, the accused allegedly picked up his brother-in-law Yusuf in his car near the petrol pump and drove to the deceased's house. There, he allegedly stabbed Niranjan Bee, Yusuf, and Yusuf's wife with a knife.

Niranjan Bee and the wife died on the spot. Yusuf is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused then fled the scene in the car, police said.

Police seized the accused's knife, car and one mobile phone. The arrest was made under the directions of V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Commissionerate, and under the guidance of B. Rajesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad Zone.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of D.V. Pradeep Kumar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adibatla Division, with the participation of B. Shobhan, Inspector of Police, Meerpet, Inspector of Police, Task Force Shamshabad, Md. Abdul Hayyum, Sub-Inspector of Police, Meerpet, and staff of Task Force Shamshabad and Meerpet Police Station. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
4
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026