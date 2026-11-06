NGT takes Suo Motu cognisance of proposed Coal Mine near UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple, seeks responses

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken Suo Motu cognisance of concerns over a proposed coal mining project near Telangana’s UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple and Ramappa Lake, observing that the matter raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and implementation of environmental laws. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. Afroz Ahmad registered the original application based on a news report titled “Activists Worry Coal Mine Near Ramappa Temple May Harm Heritage Site and Lake”, published on October 5.

The Tribunal noted that the proposed coal mining project is located near the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as the Ramappa Temple, and Ramappa Lake in Mulugu district of Telangana. The temple is a UNESCO-recognised heritage site. Referring to the concerns highlighted in the news report, the NGT noted that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was gearing up to undertake the project despite concerns raised by conservationists. It recorded that excavation was proposed near the lake, at a distance of about 300 metres.

The Tribunal also took note of the report’s reference to concerns that changes in the water level of Ramappa Lake could influence groundwater movement through geological lineaments and faults towards the proposed mine. It further noted concerns regarding the temple’s nearly 800-year-old sand-box foundation and the reported signs of distress to the heritage structure. The NGT said the matter indicated possible violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Observing that the news report raised substantial issues concerning environmental compliance and implementation of scheduled enactments, the Tribunal said its power to take up such matters suo motu had been recognised by the Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs Ankita Sinha & Ors. The NGT impleaded the Telangana Pollution Control Board, District Collector, Mulugu, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Regional Office at Chennai, and the Central Ground Water Authority as respondents in the matter.

It issued notices to the respondents and directed them to file their responses by way of affidavits before the Tribunal. Since the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Tribunal’s Southern Zonal Bench, the Principal Bench transferred the case and the original record to the Southern Zonal Bench at Chennai for further action. (ANI)