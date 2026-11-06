CIAL facilitates air transfer of Maya, ailing elephant calf from Kodanad to Vantara for specialised treatment

In a coordinated effort to facilitate specialised medical care, Maya, an ailing elephant calf from Kodanad Abhayaranyam, was airlifted to Vantara, Jamnagar, on a chartered flight on Friday through Cochin International Airport (CIAL). According to an official release, Maya, who is suffering from a genetic medical condition, had earlier been recommended for euthanasia. Subsequently, she was handed over to Vantara Animal Rescue Centre at its request for further medical evaluation and specialised treatment. The air transfer to Jamnagar was sponsored by Vantara as part of the initiative to provide the calf with specialised medical care.

CIAL made comprehensive arrangements at its Domestic Cargo Terminal to facilitate the seamless transfer of the calf. Special arrangements were made at the terminal to accommodate and handle Maya in the cage, ensuring safe movement and transfer to the aircraft. CIAL provided the necessary infrastructure, logistical support and operational assistance to facilitate the mission. Veterinary examinations were conducted before the flight and during the journey to monitor Maya's health condition. Airport Director Manu G. and Cargo Head Satheesh J. Pai oversaw the arrangements at the Domestic Cargo Terminal. Representatives of the Forest Department, Vantara and the veterinary and support teams were also present at the cargo facility to coordinate the transfer. (ANI)