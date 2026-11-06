The ​Nasdaq ​opened higher ‌on Friday ​as chip stocks came off ‌heavy losses posted during a sharp selloff on fears that a ‌Democratic-led Congress could result ‌in tougher AI regulation, even as the jobs report raised interest-rate ⁠hike concerns.

The ​Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average fell 486.37 ⁠points, or 0.94%, at the open ​to 51,036.69. The S&P ⁠500 rose 19.44 points, or 0.26%, ⁠at ​the open to 7,373.17, while the Nasdaq Composite ⁠rose 299.54 points, or 1.23%, ⁠to 24,614.53 ⁠at the opening bell.