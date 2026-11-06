Death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari on Facebook Live sparks outrage, demands for CBI probe in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): A wave of grief and political turmoil has engulfed Jharkhand following the tragic death of prominent tribal activist Nisha Kumari, who allegedly died by suicide at her Ranchi residence on Friday. The activist broadcast an 11-minute Facebook Live video before her death, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress, wept, apologised to her parents, and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair.

During the livestream, she stated that opposing the government and local land brokers was "inviting death," and reportedly called the Pithoria police station in-charge to announce her intent to self-harm. She was later found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police confirmed registering an Unnatural Death (UD) case, conducting an FSL scientific sweep, and subjecting the body to a medical board post-mortem at RIMS. While acknowledging that the victim specifically accused the Pithoria SHO of ignoring prior written complaints, the police administration maintained that all allegations are being actively probed before assigning formal culpability.

Addressing the timeline and legal actions taken by law enforcement, Gaurav Goswami, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Ranchi, said, "Around 12:15 PM, within the jurisdiction of the Pithoria police station, we received information—partly through a Facebook Live broadcast on her Facebook page—that she had attempted suicide. Upon arriving at her residence, the police team from Pithoria confirmed that a suicide attempt had taken place. They immediately attempted to transport her to the nearest hospital, but the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Subsequently, our Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited Nisha Bhagat’s home to collect and scientifically examine all technical and other forms of evidence. A post-mortem examination was also conducted by a medical board. We have registered a case of 'Unnatural Death' (UD) and are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the incident..." Responding to allegations of police negligence, SP Goswami added, "Everything is currently under investigation. We are looking into every point you have raised; however, it would be inappropriate to comment on any specific detail before the investigation is complete. Once the investigation concludes, all findings will be shared with you. Regarding the allegation she made against a police officer—specifically the officer in charge of the Pithoria police station—claiming that there was no positive response despite multiple complaints: as I stated, everything is part of the ongoing investigation. Once the inquiry is complete, all details will be shared with you..."

Expressing shock over the incident, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto highlighted that Nisha Kumari was not merely distressed, but actively seeking institutional help from multiple quarters—including police officers, political representatives, and social organisations. He called for a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to fix accountability across both the administrative machinery and political entities that failed to intervene and questioned how a fearless indigenous voice was left completely unprotected.

"...I know her very well; she is someone who expresses her views fearlessly and boldly—she is not afraid of anyone. It is deeply troubling that in Jharkhand—a state for indigenous (Adivasi/Moolvasi) people, now 26 years old—a strong indigenous woman has been driven to take her own life. Why was she forced to take such a step? Under what circumstances did this happen? What is the underlying cause or reason? This is a matter that requires investigation." Detailing the contents of her final livestream and demanding a central probe, Mahto added, "She took this step while on a Facebook Live stream, where she appeared visibly distressed and was in tears. She spoke about various issues, apologised to her parents, and even called the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pithoria, stating that she had repeatedly submitted written complaints—none of which were acted upon. She mentioned that land mafias were harassing her and that the authorities failed to ensure her safety. She also alleged that individuals associated with the government were harassing her, alongside the land mafias. Furthermore, she noted that even people from the BJP and RSS failed to provide any assistance. A CBI inquiry must be conducted into every single aspect: what written complaints were filed with the police administration, why no action was taken, who was negligent, which government officials or land mafias were harassing her, and which members of the BJP or RSS she had approached for help—and who, specifically, failed to support her or ignored her pleas. There must be an impartial investigation, and all those responsible must face legal action. It is a profound tragedy..."

The tragedy has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned why the authorities failed to act while thousands watched the livestream in real time. Jharkhand BJP President Aditya Sahu slammed the state government's inaction and emphasised Nisha's activism against land brokers, starvation, and religious conversion, pointing out that despite 15,000 viewers seeing the distress video online, state intelligence and emergency response teams failed to intervene in time to save her life.

"Consider the case of a promising young woman from Jharkhand—someone who consistently stood against injustice and oppression, raised her voice against starvation, and—crucially—spoke out against religious conversion, a major issue in the state. She also actively opposed land brokers. Yet, look at the outcome: she received no support whatsoever from the government. Whether it was out of sheer frustration or some other underlying reason—we cannot say for certain—in the time between her releasing a video and her eventual suicide, 15,000 people had already viewed that footage. And yet, the Jharkhand Police failed to stir into action. Had the police reached her doorstep in time and taken immediate measures, perhaps her life could have been saved. Given the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of this tribal woman—who died by hanging—I demand that a CBI investigation be initiated immediately to uncover the conditions that led to her suicide, and that those responsible be meted out the strictest possible punishment," he said Echoing these demands, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth called for immediate arrests of administrative personnel named by the victim and framed the suicide as a direct failure of law and order and digital monitoring capabilities of state agencies like the CID.

He insisted on the immediate arrest of the Pithoria SHO alongside a formal CBI inquiry into the networks of land brokers named in her dying declaration. "The death of Nisha by suicide is a grim reflection of the crumbling law and order situation in Jharkhand. A tribal daughter—who levelled serious allegations against the government, the station house officer (SHO), and land brokers—did not even get to live her full life. What were the reasons? Could there be anything more shameful than a young woman taking her own life while broadcasting it live on Facebook?... I demand a CBI investigation. Furthermore, those implicated by her—including the SHO of the Pithoria police station—must be arrested immediately. For 20 minutes, this young woman spoke out, right under the nose of the government and the administration, while people watched the Facebook Live. Why didn’t the state agencies—the CID or the local police—spring into action? They should have intervened, reached her, and tried to dissuade her. Instead, her suicide has brought shame upon the entire state of Jharkhand. It is clear that no one is safe here," he said. (ANI)