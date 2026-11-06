Prince Harry will seek to appeal dismissal of lawsuit against Daily Mail

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 22:55 IST
Prince Harry will seek to appeal dismissal of lawsuit against Daily Mail

Britain's Prince ​Harry has applied for ​permission to ‌appeal against ​a London court ruling which rejected his privacy lawsuit against ‌the Daily Mail's publisher, in an attempt to revive his legal battle with the British press, his lawyer ‌said on Friday. The royal, the younger son ‌of King Charles who recently returned to Britain from the United States, was one of several high-profile British ⁠figures ​who sued ⁠Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering over decades.

But their ⁠cases were comprehensively rejected in July by London's High ​Court, which later ruled that the claimants ⁠could face an even higher legal bill because they conducted ⁠the lawsuits ​in an unreasonable way. A lawyer for the claimants in the case, including Prince Harry, ⁠said they would appeal.

"The claimants respectfully disagree with ⁠those unprecedented ⁠decisions, which they consider to be legally and factually flawed," the lawyer said.

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