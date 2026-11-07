"Who has time to kill Abhishek Banerjee?": Dilip Ghosh dismisses claims of attack

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday dismissed All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's claims of a late-night attack on his residence, terming the allegations an attempt to "mislead people."

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 10:05 IST
"Who has time to kill Abhishek Banerjee?": Dilip Ghosh dismisses claims of attack
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday mocked All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his claims of a late-night attack on his residence, questioning who has time to kill the TMC leader. Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh termed the allegations as an attempt to "mislead people."

"This is the first time we’ve seen a politician’s birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue," he said. Earlier today, Banerjee claimed that his residence was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) operatives late Friday night.

The TMC leader, in a post on X, levelled serious allegations against opposition workers, the Kolkata Police, and higher judicial institutions. According to Banerjee, "BJP goons" attacked his house at 2:00 AM last night. "After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police," he said.

Criticising the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, he said, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly." Earlier on Friday, Banerjee had alleged that a few unidentified individuals have been conducting surveillance of his residence for the past two days. He added that the individuals claimed to be police officials when confronted. (ANI)

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