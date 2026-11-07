"Must identify and support poor students wanting to build career in law": CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said they would provide financial assistance to poor students to build their careers in law, saying they would support them for the initial three to five years of the struggle to create a space for themselves. The Chief Justice of India also urged people to help poor students to build their careers and said it is our duty and responsibility to provide financial assistance when they are studying law.

Addressing the 1st National Conference on the "Life, Struggle and Constitutional Legacy of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Bharat Mandapam, he said, "Annual conference you must hold, but along with the annual conference, my strong recommendations will be you must identify the poor students who want to build their career in law." He added, "It is our duty and responsibility to provide financial assistance when they are doing their law. It is our responsibility to see that they come out after passing the law. We provide that financial assistance so that they can, for the initial three to five years of the struggle, create a space for themselves..."

Earlier, emphasising the role of professional ethics and the lower judiciary, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant said, "A person meets the judicial system for the first time at the District Court; he comes there as a seeker of justice with many apprehensions and needs proper legal assistance." He was addressing the gathering at a felicitation program organised by the Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations at Rouse Avenue District Court on Thursday evening.CJI Suryakant also highlighted the contribution of women lawyers who represent as Bar leaders at different levels, starting from Bar Associations.

He also emphasised the role of a senior in shaping the career of a young lawyer, saying, "A senior can completely change your career." He also recalled his early days in the Legal profession and how he entered into legal practice at the High Court in Chandigarh. (ANI)