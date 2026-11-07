Vasundhara police outpost blast: Agencies probe suspected ‘Tehreek-e-Mujahideen’ social media claim

Security agencies are investigating social media posts claiming responsibility for the blast at Vasundhara police chowki in Ghaziabad in the name of ‘Tehreek-e-Mujahideen’. No organisation by this name has so far been identified by the agencies, raising suspicions that the claim could be an attempt to mislead Indian security agencies, sources said on Saturday. Sources said that Pakistan’s ISI has allegedly used fake identities and misleading social media claims in the past to create confusion and divert the attention of Indian agencies. Investigators are examining whether the latest claim is part of a similar attempt to mislead security agencies.

The authenticity of the social media posts and the identity of those behind them are being verified. Investigators are also trying to establish the exact cause and nature of the incident and whether any organisation or individual was involved. Ghaziabad Police also said that a suspicious two-wheeler had been found parked on the elevated road. Police have taken possession of the vehicle and are checking it.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on November 6 at Vasundhara police chowki under the Indirapuram police station area. The blast damaged the glass panes of two windows of the police post. A bomb disposal squad and forensic team inspected the spot, collected samples and sent them for forensic examination. No explosive material, gunpowder or residue was found at the scene.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud said the explosion was reported near the rear wall of the police outpost when a sub-inspector and a delivery worker were present at the location. The delivery worker sustained minor injuries. “Yesterday, around 9:00 PM, we received information about an explosion near the rear wall of the Vasundhara police outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station. At that time, a Sub-Inspector and a delivery boy were present at the location… Following this, an investigation was initiated, and all available evidence at the scene has been collected. Our Bomb Disposal Squad, Field Unit, and Forensic Team are currently gathering all evidence from the site. The investigation has not yet revealed the cause of the explosion. We are examining the incident from every possible angle. Once the reports are available, we will be able to clarify how the blast occurred. A delivery boy, who had arrived to make a delivery, sustained minor injuries,” he said.

On the involvement of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies, Goud said that all aspects would be covered during the investigation. “All other aspects will be covered during the course of the investigation. Various agencies, including those from the Uttar Pradesh Police, are present. We are conducting a thorough investigation, and we will share any findings with you as they emerge,” he added. (ANI)