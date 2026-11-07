UP: Several workers feared trapped after lintel collapse in Ghaziabad's Modinagar

An accident occurred on Saturday while laying a lintel in Sikri village of Modinagar. Around 5–8 workers are feared trapped, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, a delivery boy sustained injuries after an alleged explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said.

Preliminary investigations into the explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost under the Indirapuram police station area have revealed no traces of explosive materials, gunpowder, or chemical residue at the scene, DCP Rizul Kumar said on Saturday. DCP Rizul Kumar, in a telephonic interaction with ANI, said, "The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Friday, damaging the glass panes of two windows of the police chowki and causing a crack. No police personnel sustained injuries. A delivery boy was hit by a piece of glass and taken to hospital. He is now completely healthy."

Regarding social media posts claiming responsibility for the incident in the name of a group called "Tehreek-e-Mujahideen", DCP Rizul Kumar said that the claims are being investigated. (ANI)