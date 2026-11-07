UP: Several workers feared trapped after lintel collapse in Ghaziabad's Modinagar

An accident occurred on Saturday while laying a lintel in Sikri village of Modinagar. Around 5–8 workers are feared trapped, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 12:15 IST
UP: Several workers feared trapped after lintel collapse in Ghaziabad's Modinagar
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accident occurred on Saturday while laying a lintel in Sikri village of Modinagar. Around 5–8 workers are feared trapped, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, a delivery boy sustained injuries after an alleged explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said.

Preliminary investigations into the explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost under the Indirapuram police station area have revealed no traces of explosive materials, gunpowder, or chemical residue at the scene, DCP Rizul Kumar said on Saturday. DCP Rizul Kumar, in a telephonic interaction with ANI, said, "The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Friday, damaging the glass panes of two windows of the police chowki and causing a crack. No police personnel sustained injuries. A delivery boy was hit by a piece of glass and taken to hospital. He is now completely healthy."

Regarding social media posts claiming responsibility for the incident in the name of a group called "Tehreek-e-Mujahideen", DCP Rizul Kumar said that the claims are being investigated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

Nepal's Tax System Faces Major Overhaul as IMF Calls for Smarter Revenue Policies and Reforms

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026