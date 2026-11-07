No explosive material found at Vasundhara Police Outpost blast site: DCP Rizul Kumar

Preliminary investigations into the explosion at the Vasundhara police chowki under the Indirapuram police station area have revealed no traces of explosive materials, gunpowder, or chemical residue at the scene, DCP Rizul Kumar said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 11:11 IST
No explosive material found at Vasundhara Police Outpost blast site: DCP Rizul Kumar
Explosion eeported at the Vasundhara Police Outpost (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Preliminary investigations into the explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost under the Indirapuram police station area have revealed no traces of explosive materials, gunpowder, or chemical residue at the scene, DCP Rizul Kumar said on Saturday. DCP Rizul Kumar, in a telephonic interaction with ANI, said, "The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Friday, damaging the glass panes of two windows of the police chowki and causing a crack. No police personnel sustained injuries. A delivery boy was hit by a piece of glass and taken to hospital. He is now completely healthy."

Regarding social media posts claiming responsibility for the incident in the name of a group called "Tehreek-e-Mujahideen", DCP Rizul Kumar said that the claims are being investigated. A team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)  and forensics also inspected the spot, collected samples and sent them for forensic examination.

Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said a delivery boy and a sub-inspector were present inside the outpost at the time of the explosion. "A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said.

Police said the exact nature and cause of the explosion would be established following an investigation. (ANI)

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