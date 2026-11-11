Kulgam naka attack: Injured CRPF personnel fired back, chased attackers; foil their objective

"Intelligence-based deployment" of police and CRPF personnel and the swift retaliation by the three injured personnel of the Central force foiled the plans of attackers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as they "fired back and chased" the assailants, forcing them to retreat without achieving their objectives, a top government source told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 22:49 IST
Kulgam naka attack: Injured CRPF personnel fired back, chased attackers; foil their objective
Forensic Team inspects the attack site in J&K's Kulgam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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By Rajnish Singh "Intelligence-based deployment" of police and CRPF personnel and the swift retaliation by the three injured personnel of the Central force foiled the plans of attackers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as they "fired back and chased" the assailants, forcing them to retreat without achieving their objectives, a top government source told ANI.

The source said, "The Police and CRPF (Security Force) deployment was made in accordance with intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of adversaries." "The alertness, preparedness and swift retaliation by CRPF on the spot effectively frustrated the adversaries' plans. Despite being surprised and injured in the attack, all three personnel fired back and chased the attackers," said the source, seeking anonymity.

The source also pointed out that "the prompt and effective response by CRPF personnel prevented the attackers from inflicting casualties and damage on the scale they had intended." "Consequently, the adversaries were forced to retreat from the spot without achieving their desired objectives," added the source, having close observation of the whole incident.

As per the source, "the incident reflects the growing frustration and desperation of the adversaries, who are finding it increasingly difficult to achieve their objectives due to the heightened alertness, preparedness and effective area domination by SFs" The source also praised the alertness and professional response of CRPF personnel, noting that it deserves appreciation.

Three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed on the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel. "There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, and multi-agency hunt operations were launched against the attackers, an official said. The official said that the naka where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway.

Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries while the third is slightly serious, siad the official. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, and his condition is stated to be slightly serious. Constable Rakesh Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Head Constable Somveer Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both are stated to be stable. (ANI)

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