Andhra Pradesh has opportunity to become India's maritime gateway to ASEAN, East Asia: Sarbananda Sonowal

Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a globally competitive maritime and logistics hub, with a major push towards port infrastructure, shipbuilding and ship repair, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in Visakhapatnam at the 31st CII Partnership Summit held in the city on Thursday. Addressing the summit, Sonowal highlighted the state's strategic advantages, including its approximately 1,053-kilometre coastline along the Bay of Bengal, access to key international shipping routes and proximity to major Asian manufacturing and trading economies.

He said these strengths position Andhra Pradesh to become India's principal maritime gateway to ASEAN, East Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific. Sonowal credited the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able support from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for creating the conditions to accelerate the state's maritime ambitions.

He said the Centre was committed to working closely with the state government, industry and global investors to unlock its potential. “If Hyderabad became Cyberabad, Andhra Pradesh today has the opportunity to become India's Maritime Gateway to the East,” Sarbananda Sonowal said, drawing a parallel between the state's technology-led growth and the opportunities emerging in the maritime sector.

Sonowal also highlighted the foundation stone laid on Wednesday for projects worth more than Rs 560 crore at Visakhapatnam Port. These projects are expected to build and augment capacity, enhance ease of doing business and create employment opportunities. The state's port infrastructure is set for further expansion with four major greenfield port projects under construction at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada SEZ. These projects are expected to strengthen cargo-handling capacity and support industrial development.

Identifying shipbuilding and ship repair as major opportunities for Andhra Pradesh, Sonowal highlighted the proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The project has received in-principle approval under the National Shipbuilding Mission and envisages an investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore, with a targeted annual capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes. A Centre-State special purpose vehicle (SPV) involving the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority has been formed for the project.

He invited global shipbuilders, technology companies, equipment manufacturers and maritime investors to explore Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination. Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had set an ambitious objective of becoming one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations. We have been taking major steps to develop the capacity, technology and industrial ecosystem required to achieve this goal. The Modi government has allocated ₹70,000 crore in financing support for shipbuilding and other maritime activities, creating opportunities for domestic and international investors.”

"Andhra Pradesh's maritime development was part of India's wider transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initiatives such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 are laying the foundations for a globally competitive maritime economy, with an envisaged investment of ₹80 lakh crore," Sonowal further added. Sonowal also highlighted the Rs 10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Scheme to promote indigenous container production and the proposed Rs 10,000-crore Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme to harness the potential of India's 12,000-kilometre coastline. The Rs 80,000-crore deep-draft, all-weather mega container port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra is another major initiative aimed at strengthening the country's maritime infrastructure.

The four Global Maritime Investment Summits held under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi have attracted investments worth approximately Rs 25 lakh crore in India's maritime sector, he said. Emphasising the role of technology in the next phase of maritime development, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Smart ports powered by artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation and digital logistics platforms would be central to improving efficiency and competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh has the opportunity to take a leading role in this transformation.”

He called for a strong partnership between the Central and state governments, industry and global investors to accelerate port development, shipbuilding, ship repair, cruise tourism, coastal shipping and maritime industrialisation. Sonowal outlined three key ambitions for Andhra Pradesh becoming a leading destination for port-led development in the spirit of the prime minister's Saptadhara roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047; emerging as a globally competitive shipbuilding and ship repair hub; and positioning itself as India's eastern maritime gateway to ASEAN, East Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The state already has an established maritime presence through Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam ports. Visakhapatnam Port handled a record 91.17 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2025-26, registering growth of approximately 10% over the previous year. It has maintained a continuous growth trajectory for four consecutive years since FY 2021-22. The 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 is being held in Visakhapatnam on Nov. 12-13 under the theme “Navigating the New World Order: Trade | Technology | Trust | Thought Leadership.” The summit brings together government leaders, industry representatives and international participants to explore opportunities in trade, investment, technology and global partnerships. (ANI)