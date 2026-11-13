Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat raises questions over law and order in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat accused the police of failing to control crime in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an attack on his residence. He raised concerns over murders, drug sales, gambling and illegal liquor businesses.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 13:15 IST
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat raises questions over law and order in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Sanjay Shirsat raises questions over the law and order situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister has raised serious questions over the law and order situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following an attack on his residence. He alleged that crime in the city is increasing due to police protection for illegal activities. Shirsat said the youths who attacked his house were under the influence of drugs. His security guard and police personnel present at the spot caught the accused and informed the control room, following which the police reached the location. However, he expressed anger that the DCP, ACP and Police Inspector did not reach the spot immediately despite the attack taking place at the Guardian Minister’s residence.

He claimed that around 15 murders have taken place in the city over the last two months. He said some accused are still absconding, while others reached police stations themselves after committing murders and confessed to their crimes. He also raised concerns over drug sales, gambling centres and illegal liquor businesses in the city. The minister accused the Police Commissioner of focusing on his next posting and position instead of controlling crime. He alleged that illegal businesses cannot operate in the city without police protection. Shirsat said he would raise the matter with the Chief Minister and demand action against the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, commenting on the controversy over Gujarati food items in the Maharashtra Mantralaya, Shirsat said Gujarati dishes have been available there for many years. However, he said the popular Maharashtrian dish Vada Pav should not be removed from the menu. On the proposed alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Shirsat said it would become clear after the elections whether the two leaders wanted to contest together or support someone else. He also did not rule out the possibility of changes in Uttar Pradesh politics.

On the controversy over Bhojpuri songs being played at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Shirsat said he had no objection to Bhojpuri songs but opposed discrimination. He said songs related to Lord Ganpati should be played during Ganeshotsav, songs dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Shiv Jayanti, and songs related to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during his birth anniversary. He added that all festivals should receive equal respect. (ANI)

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