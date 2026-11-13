Gaurav Gogoi blames poor highway construction, corruption for recurring road accidents after Kaziranga tragedy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident in Assam's Kaziranga area and alleged that corruption, poor highway construction and a nexus between contractors and politicians were responsible for recurring accidents in the state. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi, who was in Hyderabad at the Bharat Summit, said that the condition of national highways in Assam had deteriorated significantly, resulting in horrific road accidents every month. He also questioned the Central government over collecting toll taxes while allegedly failing to ensure proper maintenance of highways.

"The highways in Assam have become a den of corruption. The quality of construction is so poor that accidents are taking place every month. I don't know why the Government of India is collecting tolls, and I don't know why the Government of India is not maintaining proper highways. It is just unfortunate. This could have been totally avoided, but it is happening solely because of corruption, the greed of contractors, and their nexus with politicians, which forces ordinary people to suffer." Gogoi told ANI. The Congress MP also expressed his grief over the tragic accident through his remarks to the media and on the social media platform X.

Terming the incident, which claimed several lives, extremely unfortunate, Gogoi said the tragedy could have been completely prevented had the government and departmental authorities shown goodwill. He asserted that the deplorable condition of highways in the state was a result of widespread corruption, the excessive greed of contractors and their alleged nexus with politicians, with ordinary people bearing the consequences.

Coming down heavily on the Central government, the Pradesh Congress Committee president questioned why toll taxes were being collected from people in Assam when the national highways were not being properly repaired and maintained. Gogoi also said that he had repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament, questioning the lack of proper repairs to national highways despite tolls being collected from the people of Assam.

The remarks came after multiple fatalities were feared following the head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. At least 24 people were killed following a severe head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday.

The tragedy occurred in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. State Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora, who rushed to the accident site to personally oversee rescue and relief operations, provided an update over the phone regarding the casualties and medical response.

"24 people died in the accident so far, and 11 injured persons were shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital," Bora told ANI, adding that other survivors receiving medical attention "were admitted at Bokakhat Civil Hospital." The police official confirmed that several other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)