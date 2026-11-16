MP CM Yadav announces new industrial park, digital library in Shahdol; inaugurates, lays foundation for 82 projects worth Rs 357.71 cr

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in a state-level programme organised in Shahdol district as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah (Tribal Pride Week), unveiled the statue of Birsa Munda and dedicated 82 development works worth Rs 357.71 crore to the district. CM Yadav also announced the development of a new industrial park, a modern auditorium and a digital library in the district. Among the development works, 10 projects worth Rs 8.64 crore were inaugurated while bhoomi pujan was performed for 72 works worth Rs 349.07 crore.

Addressing the program, the CM said, “Birsa Munda challenged the British Empire at the age of 25 and earned widespread respect for his struggle to protect Jal, Jungle and Zameen (water, forests and land). Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for the nation and society. Birsa Munda Jayanti is celebrated across the country as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day). November 15 has now become a day of national pride. Birsa Munda and several other tribal heroes played a significant role in inspiring freedom movements across the country's tribal regions.” During the program, the Chief Minister further made announcements and granted approval for the construction of some road projects, including a four-lane road from Katni to Singrauli, an 18-km main road in the Beohari Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a digital library and a modern auditorium in Shahdol, a new entry gate for Sanjay Tiger Reserve, and the deployment of a special team to Shahdol to conduct an elephant survey. “Bhoomi Poojan for a new industrial park in Shahdol will be performed soon. The project will generate employment opportunities for local youth. The State Government so far recruited 85,000 personnel and will provide employment through recruitment to another 2 lakh posts in the future,” the CM said.

To mark the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, large-scale programmes were organised over three days across the state. Around 1,500 programmes are scheduled to be organised in schools and colleges across the state during Janjatiya Gaurav Week celebrations. (ANI)