PREVIEW-Nvidia set to deliver first life-after-Huang briefing

The sudden departure of Nvidia's influential CEO, ‌Jensen ​Huang, has shifted attention ahead of the chip giant's quarterly earnings from concerns over narrowing margins and use of cash to more critical questions about its influence across the AI ecosystem. Huang stepped down last Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and sending shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

Nvidia's finance chief, Colette Kress, is currently ‌interim CEO and its board has said it is in the process of selecting a search firm for the CEO role. The company is due to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday.

Until this leadership crisis, investors had been obsessing over the sharp fall in the company's market valuation, questioning whether the debt-fuelled AI spending would continue into 2027 and whether its high margins were sustainable. Now they hope Kress can assuage worries over whether Nvidia can keep up its cutting-edge chip dominance while supporting cloud providers, suppliers and labs with cash and ‌guarantees in the absence of its rock-star CEO. Wall Street analysts are also certain to quiz her on the possibility Huang returns to the helm.

"The earnings itself should be typical, but any comfort we can get on the rest of the business and ‌the management changes is probably the most important piece," said Brian Colello, technology equity analyst at Morningstar Research Services. "We'll want any early insights on what Nvidia will do in the interim, what they're seeing with customers, what they're seeing with partnerships, finance, government, a lot of questions there. I don't know if we'll get many answers, but we'll want to at least hear the company's statements on those sort of things."

The $4 trillion company, which was until recently the world's most valuable, has blown analysts' expectations consistently. In the second quarter that ended in July, its revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, gross margins were at 75% and it returned $26 ⁠billion to shareholders ​via buybacks and dividends. It then said it expects revenue of $108 billion, ⁠plus or minus 2%, in the third quarter, 70% growth next year and a dip in gross margins because of rising memory costs.

Adjusted profit in the October quarter is expected to be $2.47 per share, compared with $1.30 in the same quarter last year. Yet its share price has fallen by a third from an October peak, ⁠and the price-to-earnings ratio is down to 11 from as high as 40 eight months ago.

"The multiple has been under pressure even prior to Huang's departure. The market is evidently sceptical of those earnings' growth expectations," said Rory Dowie, London-based equity portfolio manager at asset manager Marlborough, who exited his Nvidia ​positions last week. "We do believe that Huang's departure puts those earnings more at risk. We prefer to be positioned in the companies looking to take share out of the Nvidia pie. Huang departing perhaps pushes the door a bit more ⁠open for the likes of AMD or Broadcom," he said.

BY THE NUMBERS Dan Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, expects total revenues in the third quarter to be $2 billion to $3 billion above the consensus estimate of $109.08 billion, which would be more than 90% growth over last year.

But he too thinks the biggest question for investors this week ⁠is "what ​does Nvidia need to do to shake off the abundance of uncertainties circling the company to allow the stock break out of the current trading range?" Among key numbers investors are watching is the contribution of Nvidia's new Vera Rubin data center platform and whether it meets projections that the Rubin GPUs will make up a fifth of the third-quarter revenue.

Another issue investors will seek answers on is Nvidia's willingness to sustain the enormous financing deals that interim CEO Kress is believed to have pushed back against. The deals, including ⁠investments in OpenAI and AI infrastructure companies such as Lambda, fed into what some Wall Street critics have deemed a risky, circular AI economy. By some estimates, Nvidia has more than half a trillion dollars of commitments in the form of various supply ⁠and capacity backstops for chip purchases, data center leases and equity investments, which ⁠nonetheless are a fraction of firm's market capitalisation.

Max Anderl, a hedge fund manager with SilverSea Asset Management, said besides investor unease over the effective use of cash, it is notable that nearly a third of Nvidia's enormous profits are non-operating profits, implying they come from the mark-to market values of the equity investments. "If the whole AI story changes, then you have to write down these investments ‌and the whole train would reverse. And ‌that's why I think the stock’s multiple has contracted, long before the exit of its CEO, despite continuous good results."