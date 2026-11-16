Trump says he might meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

US ‌President ​Donald Trump on Monday said he might meet with North ‌Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to East Asia this week, a surprise announcement ‌that could reshape his swing through the Philippines ‌and China.

The president, who met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in ⁠the ​Korean Demilitarized Zone, ⁠has previously expressed interest in another meeting during his current ⁠term. Senior US officials, however, had previously said he ​had no immediate plans of doing so. "(China's President ⁠Xi Jinping) was here a month ago, and we're ⁠also ​going to meet with (Russian) President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un ⁠also," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing, ⁠saying ⁠any meeting with Kim would be in China.

"So that'll be good."