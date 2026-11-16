Chhattisgarh: Two arrested in Raigarh gang-rape and robbery case

Police in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman, assaulting her male friend, and robbing them in the Kharsia police station area, a senior official said here on Monday. Talking to reporters here, the accused have been identified as Phaneshwar Patel and Rahul Patel. According to the police, the incident took place on November 14 when the victims had visited a rock garden in Butalda.

Sharing details of the case, Raigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shashi Mohan Singh said, "On November 14, a young man and woman, who were friends, went to the rock garden in Butalda in the Kharsia police station area. There, two accused, Phaneshwar Patel and Rahul Patel, first hit the boy with a stick. When the boy fell, both of them took turns gang-raping the girl. Along with the assault, they also robbed them of Rs 11,200." Given the sensitivity of the incident, police registered a case under sections 109, 309, and 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed three separate teams to trace the culprits.

"Based on the description provided by the complainant, youths in the surrounding area were investigated. Eventually, some suspects matching that description were zeroed in on, and their photographs were shown to the survivor. She immediately identified the accused, following which the police team set out at once and arrested them," the SSP said. Police recovered cash and an iPhone from the possession of the arrested duo. An examination of the seized phone revealed video clips linked to two other prior incidents.

"After their arrest, the accused are being sent to judicial custody. The clips on the recovered iPhone show two other prior incidents as well. Relevant charges will be added during further investigation, and if any other complainants come forward, their FIRs will also be taken," SSP Singh added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)