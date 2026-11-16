US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The ‌Trump ​administration on Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like ‌Nvidia, just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers in countries like Malaysia and ‌Thailand will hurt Chinese companies who use those datacenters to access advanced AI chips ‌to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reporting that the agency turned a blind eye ⁠to ​smuggling of advanced ⁠Nvidia AI chips to China. It also comes as Trump is set on Thursday to meet with ⁠Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes ​punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule ⁠requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for the most ⁠advanced ​chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted. The timing of the rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to ⁠bolster US export controls of advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that ⁠existing restrictions on access ⁠to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a ‌statement.