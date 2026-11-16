US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 20:08 IST
US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The ‌Trump ​administration on Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips from companies like ‌Nvidia, just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers in countries like Malaysia and ‌Thailand will hurt Chinese companies who use those datacenters to access advanced AI chips ‌to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reporting that the agency turned a blind eye ⁠to ​smuggling of advanced ⁠Nvidia AI chips to China. It also comes as Trump is set on Thursday to meet with ⁠Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes ​punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule ⁠requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for the most ⁠advanced ​chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted. The timing of the rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to ⁠bolster US export controls of advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that ⁠existing restrictions on access ⁠to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a ‌statement.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026