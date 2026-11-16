US Supreme Court sidesteps fight over Maryland's 'sensitive places' gun curbs

​The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to decide whether ‌a ​Maryland law banning the carry of guns in certain "sensitive places" such as stadiums, bars and public parks violates constitutional gun rights.

The justices turned away an appeal by gun rights advocates of a lower court's decision finding that the restrictions comport with the US Constitution's Second Amendment ‌right to "keep and bear arms." Maryland was one of several states to enact new restrictions on the carrying of firearms in locations deemed "sensitive" after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2022 expanded gun rights.

Maryland's law, signed in 2023 by Democratic Governor Wes Moore, prohibited guns in such locations as college campuses, hospitals, power plants, amusement parks and places that sell alcohol or cannabis for on-site consumption. ‌These built on Maryland's longstanding gun-carry restrictions in locations that include public transit, casinos, schools and public protest sites. THE BRUEN TEST

Gun rights groups, including the Maryland affiliate of the National Rifle ‌Association, and several firearms-owning residents sued to challenge the law. They argued that a number of the state's location-based restrictions violated their Second Amendment rights as defined by the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The Bruen ruling declared for the first time that the Second Amendment protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. It was one of three key rulings by the Supreme Court ⁠since 2008 ​that broadened gun rights in a nation deeply ⁠divided over how to address firearms violence including frequent mass shootings. The United States has the world's highest gun ownership rate.

Under a legal test set out in the Bruen decision, gun control measures must be "consistent with this nation's historical ⁠tradition of firearm regulation" — not simply advance an important government interest — in order to comply with the Second Amendment. The challengers in the Maryland case argued that the state's restrictions failed the Bruen test. A federal ​judge in 2023 upheld some location-based restrictions while blocking others, prompting separate appeals by gun rights groups challenging the law and Maryland officials defending it. On appeal, the Richmond-based ⁠4th US Circuit Court of Appeals approved all of Maryland's disputed location bans. This led to the current appeal to the Supreme Court.

The court further expanded gun rights in a pair of decisions this year. In a 6-3 ruling ⁠powered ​by its conservative majority, the court in June struck down a Hawaii law that required gun owners to get an owner's permission before bringing a handgun onto private property open to the public, such as most businesses. The justices also decided unanimously in June to limit the application of a decades-old federal law that bars firearms possession by certain drug users, narrowing a measure ⁠that had threatened the gun rights of millions of Americans who use marijuana and own firearms.

The decisions reinforced the Bruen test that gun control measures must clear in order to ⁠survive scrutiny under the amendment, ratified in 1791. The ⁠provision states, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." The court on December 2 will hear a challenge to the legality of state restrictions on assault-style rifles, giving the justices ‌another chance to expand ‌gun rights in a case that involves a type of weapon often associated with mass shootings.

(Reporting ​by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham)