Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 246, in the 'poor' category, at 7:05 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Siri Fort station recorded the worst AQI of 341 in the 'very poor' category, followed by Commonwealth Sports Complex at 338, NSUT Jaffarpur at 336, ITO at 335, Talkatora Garden at 326, Pusa at 322, Burari Crossing at 318, Chandni Chowk at 316, NIH Narela at 313, North Campus at 310 and DTU at 303.

Cantonment Area recorded the lowest AQI of 151, while the AQI also remained 'moderate' in IMD Lodhi Road at 182, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 185, Badarpur at 188 and Okhla Phase-2 at 192. According to CPCB, PM 2.5 remains the prominent pollutant in the national capital. Light smog blanketed the national capital on Tuesday morning.

According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. The Delhi government has deployed sprinklers and is taking measures to curb air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had ordered Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III on November 6 as the AQI reading reached above 400 in the 'severe' category.

The AQI readings have also sparked a political row in Delhi. While the ruling BJP had blamed the past Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for Delhi's poor air quality, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged manipulation in the government’s AQI data, claiming that pollution levels recorded at monitoring stations did not reflect the actual situation in several parts of the national capital. “The pollution levels published in newspapers today expose alleged manipulation in the government's AQI data... The data shows that IIT Delhi has the highest AQI in the city, even though it is a green and clean campus," he said. (ANI)