The grand Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) ceremony of Lord Subramanya with His consorts Valli and Devasena was celebrated with traditional fervour on Tuesday at the historic Sri Uktavedheeswarar Temple in Kuthalam, marking the seventh day of the annual Kandha Sashti festival. A large number of devotees gathered at the shrine, dedicated to Lord Uktavedheeswarar and Goddess Arumpanna Vanamulai Nayaki, to witness the sacred rituals and seek divine blessings.

Prior to the wedding rituals, Lord Subramanya, accompanied by Valli and Devasena, was brought in a grand procession adorned with special floral decorations. In accordance with temple customs, the deities were seated on a ceremonial swing, where traditional rituals—including the removal of the evil eye—were performed. Devotees arrived carrying traditional ceremonial offerings, after which the divine couple exchanged garlands. Priests then conducted special homams amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns, culminating in the auspicious tying of the sacred Thirumangalyam (mangalsutra) to solemnise the celestial wedding.

Following the conclusion of the ceremonies, Annadhanam (free sacred meals) was distributed to the gathered devotees. Located in Kuthalam in the Mayiladuthurai district, the Sri Uktavedheeswarar Temple is administered by the Thirukayilaya Paramparai Dharumapuram Adheenam. Revered as a prominent Thevaram shrine, its sanctity has been extolled in the devotional hymns of the three principal Saivite saints, Appar, Sambandar, and Sundarar. Additionally, devotees hold a deep-rooted belief that taking a holy dip in the temple’s sacred tank helps cure skin ailments.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a unique Soorasamharam ceremony was held at the famous Mayuranathar Temple in Mayiladuthurai, marking the sixth day of the Kandha Sashti festival, during which Lord Subramania received the divine Vajrayudha from Sri Gauri Mayuranathar before slaying the demon Soorapadman. Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the special ritual and offer prayers.

As part of the Kandha Sashti festival celebrations, the presiding deity was adorned with golden armour and gave darshan to devotees. Meanwhile, the processional deity of Sri Subramania Swamy, accompanied by his consorts Sri Valli and Devasena, was brought before the sanctum. Mangala Deeparadhana was performed with both deities facing each other. Unlike the traditional practice at most temples, where Lord Murugan receives the divine weapon from Goddess Parvati, a unique ritual was observed at Mayuranathar Temple. Special pujas were performed for the sacred kalasams in the Maha Mandapam, followed by special abhishekams to the divine weapon. Lord Subramania subsequently received the Vajrayudha from Sri Gauri Mayuranathar.

Following the ritual, Sri Subramania Swamy, accompanied by his consorts Sri Valli and Devasena, was taken in a procession on the peacock vahana at the Kumara Kattalai Mandapam. Shodasa Deeparadhana and Maha Deeparadhana were also performed. After the completion of the Yagasala rituals and Poornahuthi, the Soorasamharam ceremony took place at Keezha Ratha Street. During the ritual, Lord Murugan slayed the demon Soorapadman, who appeared in different forms, including Lord Ganesha and a lion, using the Vajrayudha.

Following the slaying of the demon, special neivedhyam offerings were made to Lord Murugan, and prayers were performed. Thousands of devotees participated in the celebrations, raising devotional slogans such as “Muruga Arohara” and “Vetri Vel Muruganukku Arohara”. Sri Subramania Thambiran Swamigal of the Dharmapuram Adheenam’s Kumara Kattalai, the District Judge and several other devotees participated in the event.

The celebrations concluded with a procession of Lord Murugan through the temple streets. (ANI)